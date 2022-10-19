“What do you want the Springtown community to know about you?”
When asked this question, Bruce McCarley – The Community Bank vice president and new Springtown branch manager – took a long, thoughtful pause before answering.
“I enjoy people. I enjoy meeting people and getting to know them,” he said finally.
This desire to acquaint himself with the locals is a fitting goal for a community banker. McCarley started his new job in Springtown at the end of August.
McCarley has worked in banking for more than 30 years, including the past 10 years at First United Bank in Krum. He found out that he had a knack for budgeting, enterprise analysis and the like when he was working at Kansas State University as a cooperative extension agriculture agent.
In his career, McCarley said he’s been able to dabble in many different areas of banking, and education has been important. He attended graduate school at Southern Methodist University as well as taken other opportunities to further his education.
“Education has always been, I guess, at the center of what I do,” he said. “It helps me to be better to our community, better to our staff and to provide those things and to continue to grow.”
The Community Bank CEO Theresa East said McCarley was chosen to lead the Springtown branch because of his extensive community banking knowledge. East described McCarley as likeable and knowledgeable.
“We just felt he was a good fit for our bank, our branch,” East said.
McCarley said he was drawn to Springtown, in part, for the opportunity to work at a community-focused bank.
“The closeness of being in the community and getting to know the people, and those kinds of things and being part of the community – it’s something that you just want to get back towards,” McCarley said.
McCarley mentioned that the bank participated in Springtown’s Wild West Festival this year, which he called “a great chance to get to meet people.”
“That’s just what the bank does, with community involvement, to support the schools and community. What the bank is currently doing will continue on, and then we’ll find out where personally my piece to that will be,” he said.
East is aware of McCarley’s desire to be involved in the Springtown community, and she – as well as other bank leaders – are supportive of that goal.
“I do believe that it’s vitally important to be part of that community, be involved, being in the know, know your customers,” East said. “When the bank and its staff are involved in the community, that provides for the staff to relate to customers and the community better and to build strong relationships.”
McCarley said he’s gotten along with his staff so far, and he’s looking forward to growing leaders within his staff.
“It’s about relationships, so how do we grow and build relationships for the future?” he said. “So that would be the goal is how do you provide the staff with the tools, the skill sets, the arrow in their quiver as it were, to be successful in growing personally and professionally; and that’s the really exciting piece for me.”
A challenge that McCarley expects to face is the rocky economy for the next one and a half to two years, which is expected to affect multiple industries like housing, agriculture and the supply chain. From there, the bank staff’s job is to look out for circumstances that are challenging customers and be able to provide solutions, he said.
McCarley described community banking as being driven by listening to customers’ individual needs.
“You almost can’t put a template over it, and that’s one of the joys in community banking because needs are different for everybody,” he said. “To me, that’s why you have to look at it and listen, and just get to meet people where they are and then how can we be a conduit for those solutions. And that’s the dynamic that really, to me, drives community banking. There’s not a template. There’s a personal set that you say, ‘How can we help you today?’”
McCarley also said that he wants the Springtown community to know that he’s a Christian and a family man who enjoys his roles as a husband, father and grandfather. In fact, he attributed his move to Springtown to be primarily motivated by being closer to his grandchildren.
“The family is the biggest joy that I have,” he said.
