Reno’s food pantry Our House typically provides 20-25 baskets of Thanksgiving meal supplies each year, but founder Scott Passmore said the food pantry will provide however many are needed.
Passmore said he is sure that the need this year for food supplies will be greater than in the past because of the inflation and financial hardships families have had to deal with recently. People can sign up to receive a basket at Reno City Hall.
“The line keeps getting bigger and bigger down there,” Passmore said, referring to the number of people who visit the pantry weekly.
Springtown’s food pantry Neighbor to Neighbors is expecting to give away 400 holiday meal baskets for families in need — a number similar to last year’s, Board President James Heil said.
“We were in the high 300s, I believe, last year,” Heil said. “It was probably only 200 the year before that. It really jumped up.”
This year, both Neighbor to Neighbors and Our House are in short supply of turkeys for the Thanksgiving baskets.
If turkeys are available, then they will be included in the Our House holiday basket, Passmore said. If not, the turkey will be replaced with chicken or ham. The baskets will also include stovetop stuffing and canned vegetables. The baskets are expected to be delivered the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
Neighbor to Neighbors is skipping the turkeys altogether and will include $5 gift cards to Brookshire’s in their baskets for families to buy a meat option, Heil said. The food pantry is using $2,000 from savings to buy the gift cards.
“It's not going to get them a whole lot, but it's better than giving them nothing,” he said.
The Neighbor to Neighbors baskets will still include ingredients for sides and desserts – such as stuffing mix, cranberries, gravy mix, sweet potatoes, canned fruit, pie filling, pie crusts, green beans, applesauce and white potatoes – which were donated by 20 local churches, Heil said. The holiday food supplies will be given out the week before Thanksgiving.
A difference this year is that Tarrant Area Food Bank, which partners with local food pantries including Our House and Neighbor to Neighbors, has been short on food supply. Heil said previously that the food bank no longer offers the holiday boxes.
Passmore said Our House gets food from Trader Joe’s, Sprouts and Del Monte while also buying from Tarrant Area Food Bank. He said $2,200 was spent last month on food from Tarrant Area Food Bank for Our House.
“Usually there's plenty (from) Tarrant County, but Tarrant County’s having issues getting the food, too,” he said.
Both Our House and Neighbor to Neighbors are accepting donations for food.
Food donations can be dropped off at Neighbor to Neighbors at 413 S. Main St. If an organization has a food drive and needs the donated goods to be picked up, call the food pantry at 817-523-6095. Monetary donations can be made for Neighbor to Neighbors at Pinnacle Bank.
Passmore said donations can be brought to Our House at 1530 E. Reno Road, which is open on Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. People interested in donating also can contact Passmore at Reno City Hall.
Latest Stories
- Jeff Prince
- Updated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.