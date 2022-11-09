Reno’s food pantry Our House typically provides 20-25 baskets of Thanksgiving meal supplies each year, but founder Scott Passmore said the food pantry will provide however many are needed.

Passmore said he is sure that the need this year for food supplies will be greater than in the past because of the inflation and financial hardships families have had to deal with recently. People can sign up to receive a basket at Reno City Hall.

