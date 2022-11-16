The Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays often compel people to want to help those who are less fortunate, and the Springtown Area Chamber of Commerce is providing one of those opportunities to give back.
Angels, both local children and older adults in need, are available to be adopted starting this week at the Chamber of Commerce. People in the community are encouraged to adopt an angel and buy Christmas gifts for them.
Gifts for the senior angels – ages 65 and older – are due to the chamber by Dec. 9, and the presents will be delivered to them during the following week, Chamber Executive Director Amy Walker said.
“That just helps people in our community who need a little extra at Christmas,” Walker said.
Chamber Board of Directors President Jennifer Conway, who organizes efforts for the children angels with her mother Cindy, also said gifts are due by Dec. 9, and the gifts will be picked up by parents the following week.
The number of senior angels and children angels up for adoption is expected to be similar to last year, Walker and Conway said. For the children angels specifically, Conway said there was a significant increase in angels last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There were several families who have two working parents, and both lost jobs due to the pandemic, due to changes in employment, all of that mess,” Conway said. “Last year was the biggest change. So far this year, I'm kind of seeing about the same as it was last year. It's still, I think, a greater need than it was two to three years ago.”
Conway utilizes her garage for sorting the donated gifts, and while this process has worked in the past, she said it was tight last year when managing gifts for about 136 kids, she said.
“Ideally, I would love to find a building somewhere (that) somebody could donate for the two weeks in December to house, store and allow us room to sort gifts,” Conway said.
The children angels tend to be adopted quickly because churches and businesses will ask to adopt groups of angels ahead of time, Conway said. In a situation where all angels have been adopted, people in the community can still help by donating toys, especially for teenage boys.
“We will go and buy footballs and basketballs and headphones and earbuds and that kind of stuff because the older boys, 13 and up, tend to get missed in the toy items, and I'm pretty sure it's because most people have no clue what to get them,” she said. “That's the biggest thing I can say is buy a couple of toys. They don't have to be expensive. Just a couple of small toys or balls or games or something like that. That would be huge.”
Walker said the senior angels tend to ask for the basics — things that others may take for granted — on their Christmas wish lists.
“It does tug at your heart a little bit,” she said.
The same can be said about gifts for child angels, Conway said. She recalled a time when a mother picked up a bicycle for her child, and the mother was overwhelmed by what the gift would mean to her child.
“She’s just bawling. She goes, ‘You don't know what that's going to mean to him,’” Conway said. “Remember, it's the little things that a lot of us take for granted that people are truly struggling and just to be able to provide them some hope and some encouragement. An outfit and a toy, that is huge to a parent.”
But the children angels’ effort is meant to be much more impactful than just providing Christmas gifts. Conway said the program can help connect families to local resources, like food pantries, and show people that the Springtown community is looking out for them.
“It’s just showing kids – not even just kids, but the parents – that there's a community here to support you,” she said. “I've had some parents who’ve adopted kids in the past, and then they come in after COVID, and they're sitting at the desk, and they're just crying because they've lost jobs, they have no income, they don't know where food is going to come from. And it's been really good because we've been able to tell them about the food pantry services. We've been able to tell them about Center of Hope for Parker County to give them some resources to help them get back on their feet.”
For more information about adopting seniors or children angels, call the chamber at 817-220-7828.
