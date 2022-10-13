Center of Hope food drive

The annual Mayors’ Food Drive has started for Parker County Center of Hope to feed families in need. From left is Parker County Center of Hope CEO Staci Markwardt, Moss Insurance Group owner and Willow Park Mayor Doyle Moss and Moss Insurance Group Director of Operations Megan Hendricks.

 Courtesy Photo

The Parker County community can help feed families in need by donating to the annual Mayors’ Food Drive that benefits the Parker County Center of Hope, including the Springtown location.

Parker County Center of Hope is a Christian ministry offering crisis assistance such as daily meals in the dining room, groceries, counseling and financial assistance for utilities, dental and medical needs. Center of Hope also provides long-term solutions out of poverty through its adult education and career development program.

