The Parker County community can help feed families in need by donating to the annual Mayors’ Food Drive that benefits the Parker County Center of Hope, including the Springtown location.
Parker County Center of Hope is a Christian ministry offering crisis assistance such as daily meals in the dining room, groceries, counseling and financial assistance for utilities, dental and medical needs. Center of Hope also provides long-term solutions out of poverty through its adult education and career development program.
The food drive runs through Oct. 31.
“The Parker County Mayors’ Food Drive is the center’s largest food drive,” Center of Hope CEO Staci Markwardt said. “Over the summer, the need for food increased nearly 70% and with the number of families asking for assistance growing every day, this food drive could not have come at a better time.”
The food drive was started 15 years ago in Parker County by Willow Park Mayor Doyle Moss. This year, 3,500 bags were sent to churches, businesses and mayors to fill with food items. Bags for the Mayors’ Food Drive should be filled with non-perishable food items, such as beans, pastas, peanut butter, jelly, canned meats, fruits and vegetables as well as toiletries for families.
Throughout the past 15 years, more than 130,000 pounds of food has been collected for Parker County Center of Hope through this food drive.
“We’re not just giving them groceries; Center of Hope gives them a hand up,” Moss said when asked why he chose Center of Hope to donate to. “It’s like they are teaching them to fish.”
Center of Hope Springtown Coordinator Misti Johnson receives items for the food pantry in Springtown from the Weatherford location, so the food drive will help both locations.
In June, Johnson told the Epigraph that she noticed an uptick in grocery distribution, which she said is still going on as of last week. To Johnson, this is a sign that people are finding out about the Springtown location, which opened last year.
“It sounds terrible to say we want more people because that means more people are struggling, but it’s good that more people are learning that we’re here and we’re here to help,” Johnson said. “Word is starting to get out that we’re here, so we’re doing something right.”
Johnson hopes that the Mayors’ Food Drive has a positive response this year like it has in the past, especially because families have faced increased financial burdens this year. She mentioned multiple factors that have affected people this year – such as higher utility bills, gas prices and grocery costs – including middle-class families who aren’t used to struggling.
“If you can afford to donate a few food items, if your family can afford it, why wouldn’t you want to help take care of your neighbor?” Johnson said.
Moss started food drives long before he moved back to Texas in 2006. He and his wife moved from Florida, where they took food, water and other needed items to hurricane victims in the Florida panhandle. When they moved back to Texas, they wanted to do something similar to what they had done in Florida. They saw a need in Parker County, wanted to help and chose the Center of Hope as their partner.
“I don’t know of too many organizations that go the extra mile like Center of Hope does,” Moss said. “They offer classes and give students the tools needed to get a job or go to college.”
Donations can be taken to the Parker County Center of Hope at 1318 Clear Lake Road in Weatherford from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. People can also donate directly to Center of Hope’s Springtown food pantry at 350 Agnes North. For more information about the Springtown location, visit centerofhopetx.com/springtown.
Springtown Epigraph reporter Madelyn Edwards contributed to this article.
