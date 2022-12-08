Meet Rachele Ortega, the city of Springtown’s new events coordinator

Rachele Ortega is the city of Springtown’s new events coordinator and has led event planning efforts for the city’s Christmas events.

 Madelyn Edwards

In two separate Springtown City Council meetings, City Administrator David Miller heaped praise upon the city’s new events coordinator.

“Rachele Ortega, who is our new events coordinator, has done an excellent job of securing right at, right now about $10,000 worth of sponsorships to cover the cost of (the Old-Fashioned Christmas festival),” Miller said during the November council meeting. “I’m very pleased with her and (Director of Administrative Services) Christina (Derr) and everybody around the table out there that serves on our events committee. They have done a fantastic job.”

