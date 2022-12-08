Meet Rachele Ortega, the city of Springtown’s new events coordinator

In two separate Springtown City Council meetings, City Administrator David Miller heaped praise upon the city’s new events coordinator.
“Rachele Ortega, who is our new events coordinator, has done an excellent job of securing right at, right now about $10,000 worth of sponsorships to cover the cost of (the Old-Fashioned Christmas festival),” Miller said during the November council meeting. “I’m very pleased with her and (Director of Administrative Services) Christina (Derr) and everybody around the table out there that serves on our events committee. They have done a fantastic job.”
For Ortega, having support from Miller as well as other city leaders means a lot.
“I feel honored. I really do. I'm glad he likes me,” she said, before releasing a hearty laugh. “You can feel like you're doing a good job and OK, but it's a different thing to hear it from somebody else; and to hear from him, I'm very fortunate.”
Just a few months ago, Ortega was hired for the development clerk position at the city of Springtown. When she found out that the city needed an events coordinator, she offered to help, since she has previous experience with event planning.
“She just kind of hit the ground running,” Derr said, who serves as Ortega’s supervisor.
Particularly, Ortega has worked on the city’s Christmas events: the parade and Christmas tree lighting at the end of November, and the upcoming Old-Fashioned Christmas festival on Saturday.
Derr said planning for the Christmas events usually starts in the summer, and Ortega stepped into the events coordinator role in the middle of the process.
“She's taken the bull by the horns and (has) really been able to get a lot accomplished in a short period of time,” Derr said.
Derr said she is excited to see what Ortega can accomplish next year with more planning time.
Something that not everyone may know about event planning is how time-consuming it is, Ortega said. Her process includes a diagram of tasks that need to get finished and a timeline of when certain items need to be started and completed.
Luckily, Ortega isn’t working on the events alone. The city’s events committee, which includes representatives from all city departments, works together to pull off the events and make sure families have a good time, she said.
“We really have a good team,” she said.
Ortega’s impact is really expected to show in this year’s Old-Fashioned Christmas, which will include several new and free attractions, such as ice skating and an expanded area for children and families near Newby Pavilion. Ortega wanted to include more activities for families to enjoy without worrying about the cost of participation.
“We want to be able to involve the community and have them come out and actually have a family time and enjoy the time with their kids and make memories of that here in Springtown,” she said.
The only way the city can offer these attractions for free is via sponsorships, Derr said, and Ortega has been able to get more sponsorships than the city has gotten in years past. Ortega said her strategy to getting sponsorships has been to reach out to potential sponsors, including meeting them in person.
“She's definitely put a lot of work into it and has had to go and make those face-to-face contacts,” Derr said. “The business community has been a big part of our success in that they were willing to step up and help support us.”
Despite her success, Ortega said the biggest challenge of the event planning process has been waiting to see which businesses or organizations commit to sponsorships. She continued to check in with people who showed interest in sponsorships but doesn’t hound those who don’t respond.
“Every day I look forward to seeing something in the mail or getting a phone call, and when I do, I just celebrate it with everybody else because I feel like it's a joint effort,” Ortega said.
In the future, Ortega hopes to plan for one city event per month. She has ideas for movie nights on the square during the summer, something to give families an activity to look forward to and embrace smalltown spirit.
“It's just a thought, but it's a process to get it started,” Ortega said. “Just adding more that way it shows Springtown is more involved with their community and families.”
