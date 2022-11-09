Navy veteran reflects on Howell’s coffee crew

Navy veteran David Sneed drinks his coffee on a Tuesday morning at Howell’s Western Cafe. Sneed and other locals, including plenty of veterans, meet at Howell’s in the mornings for coffee and camaraderie.

 Madelyn Edwards

David Sneed arrives at Howell’s Western Cafe around 4 a.m. every day to make coffee for the group of men who come in during the mornings.

This group includes about six to eight members who gather at Howell’s for the coffee and conversation. Sneed said most of the gang grew up together around Springtown and Azle, and the morning coffee meetings started a lifetime ago. One cafe customer chimed in that the group has always existed, just with a mix of different people.

[email protected]