Food pantries in Springtown and Reno are getting ready to serve families in need for Christmas.
Neighbor to Neighbors food pantry in Springtown served about 220 families for Thanksgiving, and Board President James Heil expects to serve a similar number of families for Christmas.
Unlike Thanksgiving, people who visit Neighbor to Neighbors will not receive a separate food box, but they will be able to select holiday food, like ham and stuffing, during their normal pick-up times.
Providing holiday food to families is important to Heil because it helps families maintain a sense of normalcy.
“Just to have that nice meal together as a family, I think, is important,” he said. “I get to do that, and I think other people, folks that maybe don't have the money to go out and buy that, it gives them an opportunity to have that and be able to celebrate with their families with a really nice meal.”
Neighbor to Neighbors is also trying to provide families with children under age 18 with a small gift, Heil said. Local churches and individuals have been helping with donating toys.
Heil is confident that the food pantry will see an increase in families served for Christmas compared to last year, year over year.
“We're serving more families just overall this year than we did last year,” he said.
A few months ago, Heil said in a previous Epigraph article that the food pantry was getting fewer food donations than usual, but the holiday season has since motivated people to donate.
“We had a really good donation period during the holidays for sure. We'll see if it keeps up,” he said. “People really stepped up over the holidays and made sure we had what we needed.”
Neighbor to Neighbors is able to carry out its mission to feed locals in need because of its volunteers. The food pantry has volunteers who deliver food to older adults who are homebound, and a crew who tend to the food pantry itself.
“We've got a really good group,” Heil said.
While the food pantry doesn’t exactly need volunteers, those who are interested in lending a hand can contact Neighbor to Neighbors and find a way to serve, Heil said.
Food donations can be dropped off at Neighbor to Neighbors at 413 S. Main St. If an organization has a food drive and needs the donated goods to be picked up, they call can the food pantry at 817-523-6095. Monetary donations can be made for Neighbor to Neighbors at Pinnacle Bank.
Neighbor to Neighbors is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
OUR HOUSE
Reno’s food pantry Our House served 27 Thanksgiving meals, which is an increase from the amount usually served, founder Scott Passmore said.
“This year, they hit us pretty good, which is OK,” Passmore said. “That’s what it’s about.”
People can sign up to receive Christmas meals – which will include meat, vegetables, bread and pie – and Christmas toys at Reno City Hall. Passmore expects to serve the same amount of Christmas meals that were served on Thanksgiving, and the same amount of Christmas toys as last year – 250.
“I'll be picking up toys on the 11th over in Dallas at the Margarita Society,” he said. “That’ll give us 50 toys. And then we've got three storage sheds that are full of toys, too.”
At the end of last year, Passmore said he was able to buy Christmas toys marked 70% off from the dollar store to add to this year’s inventory.
Does Our House still need toy donations?
“We do. We just keep stocking them back,” Passmore said.
People can donate toys to Reno City Hall and donate food to Our House at 1530 E. Reno Road, which is open on Thursdays from 5-7 p.m.
