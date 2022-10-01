The bell rings no more for Springtown Optimist Club meetings.
Club officials held their last meeting Sept. 20 at Howell’s Western Café in Springtown. Lila Deakle, president, and Mike Gilley, secretary, oversaw the meeting, with business centered on decisions related to club money and belongings. Just three other people attended the meeting, and one of those people was George Conley, Parker County commissioner, who along with Gilley had been with the club since its inception 39 years ago. (The aforementioned bell was sounded during meetings.)
“When you do something for 39 years, it’s kind of hard to give it up,” Gilley said after the meeting, reflecting on the club’s end. “But when it’s only four, five or six of you doing it, you can’t hold events, you can’t staff it, so to speak.”
“It’s just not sustainable,” Deakle said, agreeing.
Low attendance and membership participation hurt the club and ultimately resulted in members voting to dissolve. The vote to disband came in early August.
“It’s taken us over a year to take it in,” Gilley said about the club’s dissolution, adding that the club’s time has passed and it’s “a new generation today.”
Deakle said it was a “wonderful club, they did wonderful things, but times change. It’s like there’s no interest with the younger generation.”
In a previous Epigraph story, Deakle said the “Springtown Optimist Club has been around for almost 40 years with a mission of providing hope, positive vision and bringing out the best in our youth, our communities and ourselves. However, after the COVID pandemic, we saw a sharp decline in participation and membership. We have struggled filling positions on our board and recruiting new and younger members. We really enjoy what we do and it’s been a privilege to contribute to our community; however with most of our members enjoying senior citizen discounts, we are just not what we used to be.”
The Epigraph reported last month that eight members attended the meeting to disband the club, and all of them approved of the dissolution. The club, which was chartered in 1983 to raise money for high school student scholarships and honors two students monthly, grappled with issues involving attendance and participation of members. Members weren’t volunteering to hold officer positions, and the group didn’t have enough members to hold fundraising events.
During the Sept. 20 meeting, Deakle said the club didn’t have any outstanding balances, and reminded members that the club decided to give residual funds to the Springtown Education Foundation. The club applied to dissolve the incorporation with the Secretary of State and the certificate to disband should arrive soon.
Club members discussed closing the club’s bank account.
“If we want to go ahead and close the bank account now, just to tidy everything up, we can still send money to the (Springtown) Education Foundation and they’ll keep adding it to the scholarship, Deakle said. A perpetual account called “Optimism” was created.
Deakle said the club has $2,664.06, which left the club short $2,335 short of the goal of the $5,000 endowed scholarship. She said the club had $900 in donations, which would bring the club to $1,435 short in order to meet that $5,000 goal. If remaining club members each paid $96, that would bring the total to $5,000 and it would be a permanent endowment. Money could be added to a permanent endowment.
Some club items will be left at the café, such as the banners, because the club met so many years at the location. Club members at the meeting also decided to allow willing members to transfer to other Optimist clubs in other cities.
Howell’s Café asked to keep the club’s flag, pledge banner, club banner and plaques to display as part of the club history and their history. The Bullslinger and Late Bud were given to Harold Buffington, owner and manager of Howell’s, for allowing the use of the café; plus, club members said in the last newsletter, he earned both. Later, in an email, Gilley explained the Bullslinger was a trophy given to a member who could “sling the most bull” in a meeting. The Late Bud was a gaudy flower bouquet given for being the last member to arrive. The club used Howell’s for its meetings for many years.
Items of historical value will be given to Deakle to review and then club members want to donate picture albums, original chartering member’s list and any other item of interest that the Legends Museum would accept, the newsletter stated. The club will be deciding on its Pancake Supper items and supplies as to their dispersal and will be discussed by the officers as to where items can be donated.
If club members want to donate money to the Springtown Education Foundation for its perpetual goal, they may make their check out to Springtown Education Foundation and mail it to P.O. Box 324, Springtown TX 76082. Club members said this would leave a legacy of the club in honoring and supporting the youth.
Just after the meeting ending, Gilley and Conley discussed club accomplishments through the years, such as Optimist Park, fishing and golf tournaments, the Pancake Supper and the Wild West Festival. “We helped with a lot of the community events,” Gilley said.
