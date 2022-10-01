The bell rings no more for Springtown Optimist Club meetings.

Club officials held their last meeting Sept. 20 at Howell’s Western Café in Springtown. Lila Deakle, president, and Mike Gilley, secretary, oversaw the meeting, with business centered on decisions related to club money and belongings. Just three other people attended the meeting, and one of those people was George Conley, Parker County commissioner, who along with Gilley had been with the club since its inception 39 years ago. (The aforementioned bell was sounded during meetings.)

