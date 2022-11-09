With Halloween out of the way, Christmastime is just right around the corner, and as such, the city of Springtown is preparing to host its annual holiday festivities.
To kick off the holiday season, the city’s Christmas tree lighting and parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 27, which is the Sunday after Thanksgiving on the Springtown Square.
At last month’s city council meeting, City Administrator David Miller confirmed that Santa Claus will be at the event, and snow will be provided.
The parade will travel north on Avenue D from Springtown Elementary School, west on Fifth Street, south on Main Street, east on First Street passing the square and back to the elementary school.
Parade entries are currently being accepted, and the deadline to enter is Nov. 22. Parade float entry is free, and anyone can enter. The parade floats – which must be decorated with Christmas lights – will be judged by the Springtown City Council. To register, email [email protected] or visit cityofspringtown.com/ofc-2022.
The city will also host the Old-Fashioned Christmas festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 10 on the square. The event will include photos with Santa Claus, vendors, entertainment and a slew of new activities
“I am excited about this, folks, because we are bringing in some additional attractions,” Miller said.
Old-Fashioned Christmas is expected to include activities such as going through a Santa Claus maze, taking pictures inside of a snow globe and ice skating, among other attractions.
The city is also hosting an ugly sweater contest. Participants can register at the Tabernacle from 5:30-6 p.m. on Nov. 27 before the parade. The contenders’ photos will be posted on the city’s Facebook page for the public to vote for their favorites, and the winners will be announced at Old-Fashioned Christmas.
Vendors can apply for booth space at Old-Fashioned Christmas by visiting cityofspringtown.com/ofc-2022 or emailing [email protected]. Booth space costs $75 or $85 with electricity, and food vendors are charged $135, which includes a health permit. The deadline to apply is Dec. 2.
