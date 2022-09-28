Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men following two separate pursuits last week, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the first incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Sept. 22 in the 1700 block of Holbrook Road in Springtown, where deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop for defective equipment/non-functioning headlights on a 2013 black Ford F150 truck hauling a trailer containing construction tools and supplies, according to the release.
When deputies initiated the stop by activating their lights and siren, the driver fled, ignoring the signals and commands to stop. The driver further led deputies in a 15-mile pursuit with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, the release stated, while wood pallets flew off of the trailer onto the road.
The driver continued eastbound on State Highway 199 into Tarrant County and eventually came to a stop in the 12000 block of Jacksboro Highway. The driver was identified as Charles William Ferris III, 42, of Fort Worth. He was medically evaluated and cleared before he was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest detention with vehicle. Additional charges are pending the investigation.
The second incident occurred before 5 a.m. Sept. 22 in the 100 block of Gunnison Court in Azle.
A deputy attempted a traffic stop on a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle that had no license plate. The driver immediately fled at a high rate of speed when the deputy initiated his lights and siren. The driver led deputies on Northwest Parkway to Tarrant County on Interstate 820 to Interstate 20, then turned and led deputies and assisting agencies back into Parker County.
During the pursuit, the driver drove into oncoming traffic heading east in the 2000 block of westbound Fort Worth Highway. Law enforcement officers surrounded the motorcycle at the intersection of Fort Worth Highway and Farm-to-Market Road 730. The driver stopped and was taken into custody. He was identified as Scott Henry Bradley, 33, of Azle.
Deputies found suspected methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Bradley’s backpack, the release stated. He was charged with evading arrest detention with vehicle. He was also arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant out of Arlington for criminal trespass. Additional charges are pending the ongoing investigation.
Latest Stories
- Jeff Prince
-
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.