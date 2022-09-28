ARREST.JPG
HCNews Room

Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men following two separate pursuits last week, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.  

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the first incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Sept. 22 in the 1700 block of Holbrook Road in Springtown, where deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop for defective equipment/non-functioning headlights on a 2013 black Ford F150 truck hauling a trailer containing construction tools and supplies, according to the release. 

