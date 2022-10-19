Sarah Smith with t-shirt

Springtown High School senior and captain of the Springtown Police Explorers Sarah Smith holds up one of the T-shirts that were sold at Springtown’s National Night Out. Smith volunteered with her fellow Explorers at the event on Oct. 4 at Springtown Park’s Newby Pavilion.

 Madelyn Edwards

Sarah Smith worked humbly alongside her fellow members of the Springtown Police Explorer Post 1340 during Springtown’s National Night Out event earlier this month.

Smith, the captain of the Explorers, manned the table where T-shirts were sold during the event while her colleagues handed out food and drink or monitored the bounce houses for safe play. National Night Out – which promotes positive relationships between police and community – is just one event that the Explorers participate in. They also show up for the Wild West Festival and the Christmas parade and tree lighting as well as any other city event they are called to.

