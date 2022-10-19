Sarah Smith worked humbly alongside her fellow members of the Springtown Police Explorer Post 1340 during Springtown’s National Night Out event earlier this month.
Smith, the captain of the Explorers, manned the table where T-shirts were sold during the event while her colleagues handed out food and drink or monitored the bounce houses for safe play. National Night Out – which promotes positive relationships between police and community – is just one event that the Explorers participate in. They also show up for the Wild West Festival and the Christmas parade and tree lighting as well as any other city event they are called to.
For Smith, National Night Out was a lot less hectic than the Wild West Festival in which she had double duty as an Explorer and a French horn player in the Springtown High School band, which marched during the festival’s parade. After she finished walking in the parade, she changed from her band uniform to her Explorers gear and spent the rest of the event with the Explorers.
“It’s definitely been interesting being an Explorer and in band,” the SHS senior said.
Smith has been an Explorer for three years. She joined after coming to one of the meetings with a friend.
“I was like, ‘This is fun; I’m going to keep doing it,’” she said.
Smith’s ultimate goal is to become a police officer, but the 17-year-old has a few years ahead of her before she can be a police officer in the state of Texas. After high school, Smith plans to join the Army Reserves, become a dispatcher and then seek sponsorship to the police academy when she turns 21 years old.
Smith plans to stay in Springtown and said she’ll be in the Explorers program for as long as she can.
“I like being an Explorer because we get to go to competitions. We learn what our officers do on a daily basis,” she said. “I get to see my amazing other Explorers, I get to watch them grow, especially being captain.”
As captain, Smith has a number of duties, such as getting a headcount for the regular meetings and taking note of the absences. She also gets to give her input on what would benefit the Explorer post.
“In general, the advisers kind of let me run the post and step in when it regards money or buying gear,” Smith said.
Something the Explorers need is gear, particularly uniforms and name tags, the captain said.
“We’re growing – thankfully – and we need uniform shirts,” Smith said. “We need more of our outer uniform shirts because most of the Explorers here don’t have our long-sleeve shirt which we wear for the colder months.”
Smith was pleased to find out that the Explorers would get money from the city this year. During the city’s annual budget cycle, the Springtown City Council approved allotting money for the Explorer post.
“I was very happy because that means we get to do a lot more,” Smith said.
The National Night Out event also put money into the Explorers Post’s coffers. The event proceeds can help offset the costs of competitions and pay for new uniforms, said Victoria Thomas, who is a school resource officer and one of the advisers of the Explorers post.
“We’ve gotten so many Explorers. We’ve expanded our horizons and have so many kids coming in,” Thomas said. “If we don’t have that money, then we can’t outfit them. We can’t host events like this.”
Latest Stories
- Jeff Prince
- Updated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.