Ray Topete and Danny Tyler fix up chairs at the center last week. Photos by Don Munsch

Eagle Mountain Pregnancy Help Center officials hope to move back into the center soon, in the few days, after renovating its facility at 10328 Jacksboro Hwy.

Renovations, which began in early September, were expected to be finished this week and move-in date should occur in the next week, said center Board President Karen Ogea. The center will hold a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Tours will be given and people can learn about services at the center.  

Clinton Weaver, standing, and son Cliff Weaver work on a sink inside the center last week.
Joanna Stull and Ember McAlpin stand near supplies set up on the second floor of First Baptist Lakeside’s Family Life Center. 

