Eagle Mountain Pregnancy Help Center officials hope to move back into the center soon, in the few days, after renovating its facility at 10328 Jacksboro Hwy.
Renovations, which began in early September, were expected to be finished this week and move-in date should occur in the next week, said center Board President Karen Ogea. The center will hold a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Tours will be given and people can learn about services at the center.
A local resident owns the building and donated its use to the center 23 years ago, Ogea said.
“And in that 23 years, we’ve served a great number of clients and families in need, but it is an old house,” Ogea said, explaining why renovations were needed.
The house originally had two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small kitchen, small den, small dining area and a one-car garage, Ogea said.
“So we have converted that space into a reception area, a counseling room, a classroom (and) a supply room, which is now going to be called our heartbeat boutique,” she said.
She added that a patio was closed to make a children’s play area. The renovation has consisted of removing and repairing part of the structure, such as the walls and the plumbing. Old carpet was removed, and new flooring was installed. The center’s interior was painted, and new canned lights were installed. The building also will have new furniture and décor.
“So, it’s a whole new center – inside and out,” Ogea said. “They’ve painted the exterior.”
The owner of the building had one request asked that the exterior be green in color, and it will now have a darker shade of green. The building will have a new door and new security.
“It’s just a beautiful, beautiful center,” Ogea said. “Very welcoming and inviting new.”
Ogea said the center no longer has file cabinets full of paperwork, as the paperwork has been replaced by an electronic platform.
“So that has freed up a lot of space for us to use for more client interaction,” she said.
The center has hired a bilingual staff member and the center expects to hire a new executive director to lead the ministry soon, Ogea said. Three people work at the center, with the new director making four. The center has an office assistant, Ginger Thomas; a bilingual translator, Joanne Stull; and assistant director, Ember McAlpin, who is the acting executive director until a new one is hired. She will continue to serve as an assistant director after a new executive director is found.
Paying for the renovations came from “generous donations over the years,” Ogea said. She declined to say how much the renovations cost. By renovating the building, she said the center wanted to show gratitude to the owner of the building for the years and use of the building and that they want to keep it maintained to show appreciation.
“Not only that, it’s beautifying the area and it creates a more welcoming ands warm environment,” she said.
The center’s operations had to be temporarily relocated to two rooms at First Baptist Lakeside’s Family Life Center. The church’s space for operations are not necessarily private or conducive for some of the service offeree to clients, Ogea said, so once services go back to the building, clients will have full access to the center and services.
Ogea said her center wants to educate the public about its services and its goal in the next couple of months is to have 40 brand new clients. The center offers free classes for life skills, Christian education and parenting. They are offered to men and women. Clients can earn points from the classes to redeem for supplies they need for during pregnancy and post-birth.
Center staff stay with families during their journey.
“We want to promote their health and well-being and provide them with whatever services we have at our disposal,” she said.
The number of women the center sees each months varies, and clients come from the area, including Springtown, Azle, Sampson Park, Saginaw and White Settlement. Referrals can be made to adoption agencies that the center is familiar with and have met.
“We are considering the services of a mobile sonogram that can be available so that our clients can come and hear their child’s heartbeat – see it, watch it, listen to it,” she said. “And that usually has a beautiful impact on their decision-making.”
The center is not a medical facility or clinic of any kind, Ogea said, as the center is a faith-based, donor-funded ministry. Medical advice is not given. Clients can receive a self-administering pregnancy test that they can decipher.
Ogea said the center has an opening on its board, and anyone interested may contact Ogea at [email protected]. The center’s website is emphc.org, and the center accepts volunteers for a variety of duties. A grant writing specialist, on a voluntary basis, also is being sought.
