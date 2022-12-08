To help with water pressure in the Scenic Wood and North Cardinal area, Reno is moving forward on installing a new 6-inch water line on Miller Road, all the way from Ladybird Lane to North Cardinal Road, to replace the 4-inch line.
Reno City Council awarded the contract for this project to Atkins Brothers Equipment Company during the council meeting on Nov. 28.
City Administrator Scott Passmore said there were three bidders on this project, which had to receive bids from outside companies instead of doing the work in-house because the project is grant funded. The contract with Atkins Brothers is for about $544,000.
Deputy Pro Tem Hernando Herrera pointed out during the meeting that the bid the council selected was $100,000 less than the other two bids.
Passmore expects work on the project to begin in the next few weeks.
In total, the TX-BLK grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture is providing $500,000 to the city of Reno for multiple projects, and the city’s match is $636,000.
In addition to the Miller Road project, the grant money is recommended to be used for converting the disinfection system at well sites from chlorine to chloramine to be compatible with water systems in Azle, Walnut Creek and Springtown, an additional booster pump at Well Site 1 and reconfiguring the booster pumps at Well Site 5.
However, because of multiple factors including inflation, the grant funds probably won’t be able to cover all of those expenses. Planning and Zoning Chairperson Brian Schrader said the quotes for the projects are coming in higher than expected, including the Miller Road water line project that was originally estimated at $402,912.
The disinfection system conversion project also received a bid that was much more than expected. The original estimate was $369,600, but the sole bid for the project was $1.77 million. Schrader said there may have been some confusion about the scope of the project.
“Not all of the electrical work at all the pump sites to do the chloramine is identical,” he said. “The bidder that did bid, bid the same dollar value for the electrical and ancillary equipment at all seven pump sites, and that's not right.”
Schrader also said the city should have acted faster to avoid incurring extra costs.
“In terms of lessons learned and takeaways from what we've done, we need to take actions earlier,” he said. “We’ve collectively sat on our hands and done nothing.”
Passmore said during the meeting that the city will rebid the disinfection system project.
The timeline for the city to use the grant money is coming up on Feb. 21, but Passmore told council that the city is seeking an extension.
WATER TASK FORCE REPORT
Also during the meeting, Schrader gave a report to the council on the latest activities of the Water Task Force, which was approved earlier this year.
The task force, which has met a few times already, includes members civil engineer Schrader, Passmore, Mayor Sam White, Public Works Director Chris Albright, P&Z member and “chlorine expert” Jason Holden, mechanical engineer Greg Miller and Ladonna Miller, who has program management expertise, according to the report.
The task force reviewed seven projects – including the new water line on Miller Road and the chloramine project – which are expected to be funded via grants.
One of the more detailed projects in the report is about the rented equipment at Well Site 1. New 20-horsepower pumps and variable speed controllers have been ordered and are expected to arrive next year in the first quarter. Tri-County Electric Cooperative is expected to install 480-volt, three-phase power this month at the well site, which will allow the city to no longer use the diesel tank and generator that power the rental pumps at Well Site 1 and will result in cost savings. The new pumps and motors will also save the city money when they are installed at Well Site 1 by reducing the rental costs.
“This project is a cash bleed on the city budget that needs to be resolved as quickly as we can get the new pumps online,” Schrader said in his report.
Both the final system and rental system generate more water pressure and flow than what was recommended for Well Site 1 upgrades by the 2021 Cobb-Findley Potable Water Report. However, the rental system offers more pressure and flow than the final system will have. The task force recommended reprogramming the rental equipment to the flow rate and pressure of the final system so water users can adjust to what the final system will be like.
“We don’t want to see a big drop in pressure,” Schrader said to council. “We want to slowly bring them down and educate them to a tolerance level of what they will expect.”
The Water Task Force report also noted a suggestion to change the Drought Contingency Plan because of the continued drought in the area. The proposal is that all homes with programmable irrigation systems for lawns be confined to watering at certain times on certain days, Schrader said. Houses with odd and even addresses would have alternate watering days throughout the week. This task will be considered by P&Z.
Latest Stories
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.