The city of Reno’s council chambers featured standing room-only capacity on Sept. 6, and it quickly became clear the citizens were of one accord.

At issue were two items on the agenda: one item to consider the removal of Planning and Zoning Secretary Alicia Kubena and Commissioner Stuart White and a second item to consider removal of P&Z Chair Brian Schrader.