Reno City Council approved purchasing pump motors at a meeting last week.
Mayor Sam White said a temporary pump system has been in place because the original pump system wasn’t big enough to adequately supply water to the area near for Rocky Top, Scenic Woods Estates and North Cardinal. He also said water pressure needed to be improved.
“We’re having to increase the size of the pumps,” White said.
The cost of the new pump system was almost $20,000 and is funded by grant funds, White said.
The temporary system with a diesel generator and rental pumps is costing $30,000 per month, so the new permanent system will be more cost effective, White said.
At another council meeting on Monday, the council approved a bid to install electricity for the pump motors, which will replace the generator that has been used there.
The permanent pumps have to be ordered, and the mayor said he doesn’t know when the new system will be in place.
Also at last week’s meeting, council denied issuing a special use permit for Charles Gappa to build a shed on his property, which is about 70 acres, at 624 S. Reno Road. At a Planning and Zoning meeting earlier this year, Gappa said the shed would be used for recreational purposes for his family, and electricity, air conditioning and a sewer system for restrooms will have to be installed.
White said the council did not approve the special use permit for the shed because it is smaller than what the ordinances require.
“He has a 320-foot shed that he’s trying to use it as a dwelling, and our ordinances say it has to be over 900 square feet,” White said.
