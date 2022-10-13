A workshop to consider a potential new development in Reno’s extraterritorial jurisdiction turned into a conversation about reevaluating the city’s zoning ordinances and master plan.
In a Reno City Council workshop last week, Dustin Austin – who owns TA DFW Development with his business partner Ben Tilley – presented the subdivision plan to council. The residential subdivision would be called Reno Vista and have lots ranging from a half-acre to one acre on an about 84-acre property near the intersection of FM 730 North and North Woody Road, which is north of Reno. Austin pointed out that the lot widths would be more than 100 feet, consistent to the city’s estate zoning.
The subdivision would use individual septic systems and water from Walnut Creek Special Utility District. The developers are interested in the property being annexed into Reno.
Though Reno’s city ordinance calls for one acre per home, Austin said having all one-acre lots would not work out financially, but half-acre lots would still afford plenty of space for folks.
“The half-acre (lots) just really fits today’s price point and water needs,” Austin said. “Unfortunately, it will not pencil as a one-acre just due to costs. You’ve got to see the cost of maintenance and streets. It’s just a killer in today’s world.”
The homes would cost $500,000 on average, which would bring in “a couple hundred thousand bucks approximately” in annual city tax revenue, Austin said. Building permits would give the city about $500,000.
The subdivision would not include any commercial property, which is something that Mayor Sam White said previously that he would like to see the city pursue.
Tilley said commercial businesses are more likely to come to cities where there are more homes, and those business leaders usually inquire about how many homes and cars are in an area before migrating there.
“If you guys are wanting these commercial people to come in and bring these businesses in, which also is going to add tax revenue for the city, you have to have rooftops,” Tilley said. “Nobody will come without rooftops. They have to have people to support them.”
Council member Jody Works countered Tilley by saying the city of Reno is already getting more rooftops.
“I don’t think 100 rooftops is going to change that,” Works said.
Planning and Zoning Commission member Stuart White prompted a discussion about reconsidering the one acre per home ordinance to be able to bring in more revenue for city services, especially in terms of water infrastructure.
“If there are other revenue ideas, plans – not just ideas but plans – that the council has to offer to the community, to the city, then bring them up, but I think you owe it to the citizens to start helping this city because it’s crumbling beneath your feet,” Stuart White said to council. “You’re willing to let it crumble for an acre? I don’t think that’s a good idea for the people.”
P&Z Chairperson Brian Schrader agreed with Stuart White that the city needs ideas to bring in new revenue to cover city costs and said the city could create a new zoning ordinance.
“We do have a supply and demand problem. We’ve got a lot of demand for a lot of services,” Schrader said. “Grants and loans aren’t going to cover it all. We have to have a tax base.”
Works also said that the city has more needs than it has the funding for, and he is in favor of building a master plan with P&Z that allows the city to be sustainable. He said the council came close to deciding to raise taxes this year, but they decided to keep the rate the same.
“We want better roads; we want all of our water problems fixed; we want a police department, a fire department. We want a whole lot of things, but in looking at the budget, we have to give something up to get something,” he said. “I’m in favor of the one-acre lots, but I’m also in favor of us taking the master plan and building it to something that is sustainable.”
