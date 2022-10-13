Reno_cityof_logo.JPG
A workshop to consider a potential new development in Reno’s extraterritorial jurisdiction turned into a conversation about reevaluating the city’s zoning ordinances and master plan.

In a Reno City Council workshop last week, Dustin Austin – who owns TA DFW Development with his business partner Ben Tilley – presented the subdivision plan to council. The residential subdivision would be called Reno Vista and have lots ranging from a half-acre to one acre on an about 84-acre property near the intersection of FM 730 North and North Woody Road, which is north of Reno. Austin pointed out that the lot widths would be more than 100 feet, consistent to the city’s estate zoning.

