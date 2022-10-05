Reno residents will pay city property taxes at the same rate as last year, but keeping the tax rate the same wasn’t exactly an easy feat for the city.
“It’s hard to maintain that,” Mayor Sam White said after a budget workshop on Sept. 15.
Last week, Reno City Council passed the 2022-23 budget and set the tax rate at $0.468166 per $100 valuation.
This year’s budget is expected to bring in more tax revenue than last year. At the council meeting on Sept. 19, White read a statement during the meeting that said the budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $246,667.08, which equates to a 29.88% increase. Of the increase, $48,792.12 is tax revenue from new properties added to the tax roll this year, he said.
However, Reno’s budget this year can be defined by gains as well as cuts.
The city has a 24-hour police force this year – a significant change from last year’s police department rebuild – but the department’s budget was cut by about $105,000. This means none of the police will be getting raises this fiscal year, and a new vehicle and radio costs were also cut from the police department’s budget, City Administrator Scott Passmore said after the Sept. 19 council meeting.
“Maybe three months down the road once we get all of our tax money in, we can assess and see what we’ve got, and then see if we can afford to give them a little bit of a bump,” Passmore said.
After the Sept. 15 budget workshop, White said inflation has impacted the city's budget, and it’s difficult to generate income because of the lack of commercial property in the city.
“Inflation has hit us hard,” White said. "It’s very hard to balance the budget when you have minimum income. Our income level is not there yet because we don’t have commercial.”
He added, “Citizens are going to have to realize that we’re going to have to let some commercial come in. They want to keep it rural, but development is all around us and cost of living is going up. We’ve got to keep up with other cities and in order to do that is let some of the growth come in. Manage it, but let it come in.”
Briar-Reno Fire Department, which is funded in part by the city of Reno, also had to hold off on getting a vehicle right away in the new fiscal year. After the workshop on Sept. 15, Chief Moses Druxman said the department needs another command vehicle, which includes radios and gear, so that the department can have another staffer on call besides the chief.
“I agreed with the council that over the next few months if money starts coming in, maybe we can work something out,” Druxman said.
Despite that cut, the fire department also took a significant step forward in staffing. Briar-Reno Fire Department will be able to employ two full-time staffers per shift and have a total of seven full-time employees, Druxman said. This will allow the department more capacity to cover service calls, but according to National Fire Protection Association standards, the department should have four full-timers per shift based on call volume.
“We’re still at 50% capacity of where we should be, but at least we’re somewhere,” Druxman said. "We’re going in the right direction.”
Overall, Passmore struck a positive tone about the budget.
“I feel really good about this budget this year, better than I have of any of the other ones,” Passmore said at the Sept. 19 council meeting. “This is the first time in 16 years that the general fund is not borrowing from the water fund.”
Instead of using the water fund for general fund costs, the money will go toward water infrastructure needs, Passmore said.
As a whole, the public works department took in multiple gains this year, including another vehicle. The water department staff received 5% raises across the board, Public Works Director Chris Albright said after the Sept. 15 budget workshop. Additional funds were allocated to the streets and water department for repairs and improvements.
The city is also expecting to receive about $1.2 million in grant funds to spend on water infrastructure needs.
“It’ll be good for the city,” Passmore said.
