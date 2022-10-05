There’s a new sheriff in town at Reno Elementary School.
Reno Police Officer Ray Cannon is serving as the new school resource officer at the elementary school.
This news comes after Reno City Council approved an interlocal agreement last week with Springtown ISD to have a school resource officer at the school. Reno attorney Dottie Palumbo said the council could authorize the agreement, provided that SISD signs it first and the council has a chance to review the general order and make objections if necessary.
Reno Police Deputy Chief Nathan Stringer said during the meeting that the general order is a national standard general order that most police departments adopt to have a school resource officer program, and the general order would become the city’s policy to govern school resource officers.
After the meeting, Stringer said one of the department’s part-time officers will serve as the school resource officer at Reno Elementary School. Springtown ISD will pay for that officer to work for four hours per day during the school week.
“Springtown Police Department traditionally had been coming to Reno Elementary, but it makes more sense for a Reno school to have a Reno officer,” Stringer said.
Stringer said a school resource officer’s job is to make sure students and staff are safe and that the school building is secure. School resource officers are also expected to develop and implement educational programs for students.
Reno Elementary School announced the school resource officer news on Facebook last week. The post detailed Cannon’s experience, which includes previous work at the Colleyville Police Department as a community services officer, public information officer and shift supervisor.
“Officer Ray Cannon comes to us with 23 years of law enforcement experience and holds a master peace officers license,” the Reno Elementary Facebook post stated. “He is a certified mental health officer, police instructor, crime prevention officer and hostage/crisis negotiator.”
Cannon also worked at the Southlake Police Department and was a team leader of the North Tarrant Regional SWAT Hostage Negotiations Unit, according to the post. He serves on the board of directors for the Texas Association of Hostage Negotiators as Region 8 vice president.
“We feel very fortunate at Reno Elementary to have our very own resource officer,” the Facebook post noted. “Already, Officer Cannon is proving to be a great asset to our school!”
Increasing security at SISD schools is what people in the community wanted, SISD Superintendent Mike Kelley said.
“With the Reno Police Department housed directly across the street from Reno Elementary, I think the parents of students there have always felt a little safer than most,” Kelley said. “During our meetings with community members this summer, there was consensus that an increased security presence on ALL campuses was desirable. We decided to pursue an opportunity to have one SRO on-site at Reno Elementary, and also added an additional SRO to share among the campuses in the city of Springtown.”
Kelley added that Springtown Police Department will continue to serve schools in Springtown’s city limits.
The need for a police officer at Reno Elementary speaks to the fact that some elementary schools in the U.S. have been the targets of violence, including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this year.
“If we’d have had this conversation 20 years ago, we wouldn’t have been talking about putting an SRO in an elementary school because somebody going in and shooting an elementary school up was kind of unheard of,” Stringer said. “But now, with everything that’s happened in our country over the last couple of years, the necessity to put SROs in elementary schools has become kind of forefront.”
