Reno police officers honored for meritorious service after high-risk arrest

Audience members at last week’s Reno City Council meeting stood up and clapped when three police officers were honored for navigating a high-risk arrest of a man charged with possessing child pornography.
Reno Police Chief Scott Elsner and Deputy Chief Nathan Stringer presented Lt. Andrew Nalley, Sgt. Edgar Gonzalez and Officer Armando Gonzalez with Meritorious Service Awards on Nov. 28.
In October, these officers arrested Steven Harsch, who is accused of possessing several hundred child pornography images, which Stringer said were found by police on Harsch’s phone before the arrest.
Reno Police Department obtained a warrant to search the suspect’s home. At about 6 a.m. on Oct. 4, the officers – including Stringer – knocked on Harsch’s door and announced their affiliation with the Reno Police Department. Officers breached the door when Harsch refused to answer, Stringer said.
Upon breach, the officers found the suspect pointing a handgun at them, but he did not fire the weapon, Stringer said. Nalley deployed his Taser, and once Harsch was incapacitated, Edgar Gonzalez and Armando Gonzalez disarmed and arrested him.
The confrontation was over in minutes, but Stringer said those kinds of situations feel much longer.
“When you're standing in there, it seems like an eternity,” the deputy chief said.
The officers later found out from a letter on Harsch’s desk that he aimed to use a police officer to kill himself, which Stringer described as “suicide by cop.”
“’Suicide by cop’ is when someone doesn't want to shoot themselves and doesn't want to kill themselves, so they want the police to do it,” he said. “So, they will do something to cause the police to use deadly force.”
Harsch was charged with possession of child pornography, promotion of child pornography, aggravated assault of a peace officer and tampering with evidence. Stringer said the U.S. Attorney’s Office is handling the possession and promotion of child pornography charges while the other charges will be litigated in Parker County.
At the council meeting, Stringer said Nalley, Edgar Gonzalez and Armando Gonzalez “embody the highest standards in law enforcement.”
“This would have been a time that deadly force was justified,” the deputy chief said. “However, these officers made the decision to preserve his life with great risk to their own safety.”
