Reno police officers honored for meritorious service after high-risk arrest

Officer Armando Gonzalez, Lt. Andrew Nalley and Sgt. Edgar Gonzalez of the Reno Police Department were presented with Meritorious Service Awards at the Reno City Council meeting on Nov. 28.

 Madelyn Edwards

Audience members at last week’s Reno City Council meeting stood up and clapped when three police officers were honored for navigating a high-risk arrest of a man charged with possessing child pornography.

Reno Police Chief Scott Elsner and Deputy Chief Nathan Stringer presented Lt. Andrew Nalley, Sgt. Edgar Gonzalez and Officer Armando Gonzalez with Meritorious Service Awards on Nov. 28.

