Reno to host Pancakes with Santa on Saturday

Santa Claus is coming to Reno, but instead of cookies, he wants pancakes.
The Reno Events Committee is hosting Pancakes with Santa from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 10 at Reno City Hall.
The event is free and includes a breakfast of sausage, bacon and, of course, pancakes, as well as photos with Santa Claus along with crafts, reindeer treats and holiday cookie decorating.
Events Committee Chairperson Ted Lyon gave a report to the Reno City Council on Nov. 28 regarding planning for the event, and he opened his report with a joke.
“Santa is supposed to be here, though I have some pretty big concerns about that. With people hitting deer with their cars around here, I think it’d be just a matter of time before somebody hits Rudolph or Dasher or Dancer, and Santa won’t be able to get here,” Lyon said.
On a more serious note, he said the events committee – which is paying for the event, not the city, except for the bacon – has been resourceful in pulling this holiday gathering together. The committee members are donating items needed for the event like pancake mix and sausage, and they found someone to play Santa.
“It’s no expense to the city. It’s all being taken care of in the events committee,” Lyon said.
Lyon reported that the committee has about $300 - the profit made from the Reno Fall Festival at the end of October - but an official bank account has not been set up yet.
