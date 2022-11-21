The Parker County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints of a male caller contacting residents claiming the sheriff’s office has issued a warrant for their arrest, claiming to be an employee of the sheriff’s office.
Don’t fall for it, the sheriff said.
The caller refers to himself as “Sgt. Bill King.” The caller, characterized as a scammer by the SO, then asks the resident for money to be sent to the scammer by various means in order to lift the warrant, threatening to come and arrest the person if they do not send the money.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said in a news release that sheriff’s personnel will never contact the public seeking money in exchange of lifting warrants.
“Be aware of scammers,” Authier said in the release. “Simply hang up and report the incident.”
