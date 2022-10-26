SHS First Responders Club

Last school year, 12 of the 13 students from the Springtown High School First Responders Club advanced to state after competing at regionals. Pictured above is the team that advanced to state. In the back row, from left, is Thomas Gillham, Seth Lavallee, Colby Noe, Mariah Price, Collin Walker, Skyler Tyree and Macey McKinney. In the front row, from left, is Samantha Morris, Sarah Smith, Molly Reed, Zachary Schlotter, Deja Hall and William Avery.

 Courtesy Photo

Springtown High School senior Samantha Morris is looking forward to this school year’s First Responders Club competition.

Last year, she competed in report writing and advanced to state. Several of her fellow club members also advanced to state for the first time in the club’s history.

SHS First Responders Club, Terri Massey and Larynn Bolyer

Springtown High School teachers Terri Massey and Larynn Bolyer serve as advisers to the First Responders Club. The club provides students with hands-on training in first responder careers, such as police officer, firefighter, emergency medical services and forensics.

