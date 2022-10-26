Springtown High School senior Samantha Morris is looking forward to this school year’s First Responders Club competition.
Last year, she competed in report writing and advanced to state. Several of her fellow club members also advanced to state for the first time in the club’s history.
“We’re hopefully going to state this year,” Morris said. “We have a gigantic group this time.”
The club started up three years ago in the 2019-20 school year and provides students with hands-on training in first responder careers, such as police, fire services, emergency medical services and forensics. SHS teachers Larynn Bolyer and Terri Massey serve as advisers to the club.
Morris said she joined the club last year and had always wanted to be a part of it. Her career goal is to be a game warden or a national parks officer because she enjoys working with animals.
“I want to work in the outdoors and with animals, so I thought game warden would be my best bet,” Morris said.
The students in the club have only had two opportunities to compete in three years because the COVID-19 pandemic halted competition in 2021. Students from the club competed at regionals in the 2019-20 school year and didn’t advance to state.
The students were able to bounce back strong last school year when 12 of the 13 students who competed at regionals advanced to state, Bolyer said.
“We were very proud of how they did,” she said.
Bolyer attributed the success at competition to practice and hard work. The club has also hosted guest speakers who will help the students train for competition.
“I can train them one way, but someone else with Parker County or with Wise County may train them differently and that just gets them so much more prepared for the competitions,” she said.
The competition categories mirror real activities that police officers, firefighters, forensic investigators and lawyers are tasked to do. The kids competed in the categories of felony traffic stop, traffic stop, building search, foot pursuit, law enforcement and fire agility, fire bunker gear, fingerprint lifting and analysis, job interview and report writing. The students can participate in two events per competition.
“Basically anything that fire(fighters) or an officer or even a lawyer would do, they have competitions for it,” Morris said.
Training entails running through different scenarios, such as traffic stops for those competing in policing, getting feedback from advisers and trainers, and practicing those scenarios further at home, Bolyer said.
The club has 32 members this year, Bolyer said. Most of the students are interested in law enforcement, with a few others competing in fire, legal services and forensics. The student-led club is a career and technology student organization and a co-curricular club, meaning it’s an extension of curriculum that students can learn in first responder-related classes.
“We encourage all of our kids that are seriously looking into going into a career anywhere in public safety to be involved in it because it just gives them a leg up on any competition that they may have in the job force, which we know can be kind of steep,” Bolyer said.
In addition to giving them the upper hand for public safety-related jobs, Bolyer said the club teaches students to have confidence and stay safe.
“It can give them confidence to help them get ready in any career, in anything they do. It can give them tips on how to be safe, just no matter where they are, (and) pay attention to their surroundings,” she said. “It also gives them a competitive edge if they do go into law and public safety, forensics, whatever it is, because they’re that much farther along than the next person, which also builds up their confidence in the application process. And then it’ll make academy and being out on the street performing their duties easier because they already know how to do that kind of stuff.”
HOW TO SUPPORT
The club is currently hosting a fundraiser to help pay for competition-related expenses and memberships to the Texas Public Safety Association, which facilitates the competitions. Supporters can download the app Shop Raise at shopraise.com and use it to do regular shopping while a percentage of the money spent supports the club.
People in the community can also contact Bolyer or Massey about sponsoring a student in the competition or donating gear and equipment needed for the competition.
“We are required to supply all of the equipment that is required for the competition, which has to be industry standard,” Bolyer said.
Some of the students in the club are interested in developing a competition SWAT team, but unfortunately, the club can’t afford the equipment needed, she said.
“Community support and donations would be greatly, greatly appreciated,” Bolyer said.
Bolyer encourages the community to reach out about the club and find out what it’s all about. For more information or to donate, contact Bolyer at [email protected] or Massey at [email protected].
