Springtown High School senior Amie Ann White screamed when she found out that she would serve on the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s National Executive Council.
“Oh, it’s a big moment,” White said, recalling how she felt after being confirmed as a national officer. She is the vice president of development on the national council for the 2022-23 year.
White, who has also served as a regional and state officer, received the news at around 7:30 a.m. on one of the last days at the National Leadership Conference in San Diego, California, over the summer. The FCCLA executive director gave White the letter, which she took to her hotel room to receive the results while her adviser Richelle McMillion was standing outside the door.
“You open the letter, and the first word is either going to be ‘congratulations’ or ‘unfortunately.’ So opening that letter and flipping through the pages and trying to find the right one and just seeing that first word was just a shocking moment for me,” White said. “I’m pretty sure I screamed the loudest I ever have.”
FCCLA is a student organization for those participating in family and consumer sciences education, according to the FCCLA website. The organization aims to help students pursue careers that support families.
“The work of FCCLA helps students and teachers focus on a variety of youth concerns, including parenting, family relationships, substance abuse, peer pressure, sustainability, nutrition and fitness, teen violence, and career preparation in four specific career pathways,” the website states. “Involvement in FCCLA offers members the opportunity to expand their leadership potential and develop skills for life — planning, goal setting, problem solving, decision making and interpersonal communication — necessary in the home and workplace.”
White and the other national officer candidates completed a rigorous election process that included interviews, an FCCLA knowledge test and a prepared speech during the five-day conference in San Diego. White said she had to submit resumes, essays and letters of recommendation as well as lots of paperwork, all before arriving at the conference.
“This position would not be something that someone could obtain without having that drive,” McMillion said. “There’s just too much to it. You couldn’t halfway want it and get it.”
One of the memorable parts of the process for White was her speech, which included her singing.
“Dolly Parton is one of the FCCLA alumni so I used her song ‘9 to 5’ to explain how FCCLA prepares people for their nine-to-five work life, and each hour was another reason about why we’re an intra-curricular organization with (family and consumer science) classes,” she said.
When White joined FCCLA in seventh grade, she didn’t believe she could reach the position she is in now. She recalled going to the national competition in middle school and seeing national officers who could address a crowd of thousands, a task she imagined would be scary.
“I didn’t think I could ever be that person,” White said. “It definitely transformed me, and now I’m one of those people that I looked up to. So, hearing my name and realizing that I can be that for other people and that I did that for my middle school self is really good.”
For McMillion – who is serving as one of the National Executive Council Advisers – there wasn’t much doubt that White would make it to the national council.
“Amie excels at everything that she puts her mind to,” McMillion said.
McMillion said she is proud of what White has accomplished, and praised her hard work and leadership.
“Amie is a leader. If you looked in the dictionary, that would be her right next to it,” she said. “She’s not afraid of a challenge. She’s not afraid to work.”
In general, the National Executive Council evaluates applications for the Ultimate Leadership Fund, reviews program applications, fundraises for FCCLA, develops the national leadership conference and works with state FCCLA officers, White said. Her duties as vice president of development involves reaching out to businesses about partnerships, strengthening the support from existing partners and networking with businesses. Her new role comes with at least two meetings a week with the council and staff related to development.
Though this is a lot of work, White said it’s worth it. Having a lot on her agenda is also challenging her to find balance in her commitments and prioritize her FCCLA work.
“Even though our duties haven’t gotten really busy yet, something I’ve had to balance is learning how to always put FCCLA first over some of the other duties and knowing when to say ‘no’ to some of the other things that I would usually take up as a really busy person in the school and in the community,” White said. “Really just learning that balance of time and commitment and prioritizing is something that I really want to work on this year.”
Through the experience, McMillion will be around to support White by checking on her, making sure she’s keeping up with her grades and responsibilities and helping her with travel needs.
“There’s a lot that’s expected of them, so we just kind of keep in touch,” she said.
This is White’s sixth year in FCCLA, and she was invited to join by a middle school FCCLA adviser. At the time, she recalled having to deal with family issues and her parents’ break-up, which made an organization about family appealing to her. Being in FCCLA has allowed White to find friends and a community for her.
“Right now, I would consider my national officers like my best friends,” she said. “It definitely gave me another family and a good support system.”
Having support is what White said helped her succeed. That included support from staff at Texas FCCLA, from her advisers over the years and from her family.
White credits FCCLA to helping her become who she is today.
“If my parents from four years ago would’ve looked at me today, they would’ve not known that this was their daughter,” White said. “Just between freshman and senior year, who I am, my morals and my work ethic and everything has just been attributed to FCCLA and all that I’ve gained through it.”
