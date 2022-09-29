Amie Ann White and Richelle McMillion

Springtown High School senior Amie Ann White poses for a picture with FCCLA adviser Richelle McMillion. White is serving as the vice president of development on the FCCLA National Executive Council for the 2022-23 year.

 Madelyn Edwards

Springtown High School senior Amie Ann White screamed when she found out that she would serve on the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s National Executive Council.

“Oh, it’s a big moment,” White said, recalling how she felt after being confirmed as a national officer. She is the vice president of development on the national council for the 2022-23 year.

[email protected]