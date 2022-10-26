Shannon McCabe has two children in the Springtown ISD, is very involved in the schools – as a band parent and occasional substitute teacher – and wants others in the community to be educated on the district’s space needs.
“When you’re in the schools and you’re working in the schools, you see the needs,” she said. “You see how crammed these kids are in these rooms. You see how desperate these teachers are because they’re trying to control these massive classes of kids.”
McCabe, other parents and community members gathered at Springtown Middle School last week for another one of SISD’s facilities planning meetings. This is the fourth meeting of its kind this school year regarding space needs at SISD campuses.
Last year, the school board called for a bond election twice to be able to build additional classrooms and a new elementary school. Both times, the bond proposals failed to be passed by voters, and district leaders have had to deal with space needs in other ways, such as through restructuring rooms or by installing more portable buildings.
Space is tight at the middle school as well. All classrooms at the middle school have been assigned to a teacher during the school day, SISD Superintendent Mike Kelley said. The middle school would have benefited from the last bond election by gaining some classrooms and restrooms.
“The reality is this building is about as full as it can be,” Kelley said.
The meeting at the middle school last week included presentations from Steve Risser, of Gallagher Construction Services, and Joshua McLaughlin, managing director and director of Texas Public Finance at Bok Financial Securities. McLaughlin talked about and answered questions regarding public school finances and paying for bond debt, while Risser covered the cost of construction.
Risser said after the meeting that he can tell that the people at the meeting were engaged and interested in their community’s future.
“You can really tell a lot of people here support the kids, and they want what’s in the best interest of the kids,” he said about the Springtown community.
The next chance for the board to call for a bond election is in February for a May election. The district is in the process of forming a planning committee to make recommendations regarding facilities to the school board. The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 14 at Goshen Creek Elementary School. Kelley expects to meet again in December at Springtown High School.
One attendee asked what a future bond project would cost and what it would include. The answer to those questions are up to the community, Kelley said.
“As you guys get a chance to see each of these campuses and what those needs are, identify those needs, and then we’ll talk about what might that cost,” he said.
Someone asked whether the SISD could get support for space needs from the city – to which Kelley said city taxes can’t be used to fund schools – or by fundraising. Kelley said some programs could be supported by fundraisers but fundraising for space, outside of utilizing private donors, isn’t a certain solution.
SISD Board President Rick Beall said the school district couldn’t collect impact fees or taxes to people moving into the area. However, growth can lessen the burden of taxes, he said.
“The more of these houses that come in, it lessens your share,” Beall said during the meeting. “They’re still coming in, but it’s also helping your tax rate in the long run because there’s more taxable value. If they build 30 more houses, it’s going to help lower that tax impact that’s already there.”
Kelley was asked what the plan is to address space needs if a future bond election fails again. He said the district may need to cut certain programs in that case.
“We would have to have some really difficult discussions about what our most primary needs are and work backwards from there,” Kelley said. “We’d have to cut some programs to come up with additional money.”
PARENT FEEDBACK
To help teachers and students, McCabe said utilizing bond money is necessary even if that means increased taxes.
“It is a small price to pay for our future generations,” she said. “I think it’s a small price to pay for safety for future generations and a quality education for our future generations.”
While McCabe has attended multiple planning meetings, Jose Ramirez attended his first one last week at the middle school. Ramirez, who is also a parent of two SISD students, heard about the meeting on Facebook and decided it was too important to miss.
After the meeting, Ramirez said it’s up to parents to look make informed decisions moving forward.
“I think there’s some concerned parents and concerned taxpayers. I think everybody has good intentions, and I think the focus is where it needs to be, which is what’s best for the kids,” he said about the planning meeting. “I think the hard part is what’s the best way forward because everything is getting more expensive. It’s not getting cheaper, and there’s going to be sacrifices made somewhere.”
Ramirez said he has heard from his children that space at their schools is tight, and bathrooms are crowded, and he would use their feedback in his consideration of a future bond proposal.
SISD parent Stephanie Mendoza said last week’s planning meeting was informative and allowed her to have a better understanding.
If another bond election was called, Mendoza didn’t hesitate to say that she’d support it.
“I believe that we do need to help, not just for my kids, but if my kids decide that they want to live here for the rest of their lives, for their kids,” she said.
What will it take for a bond election to pass?
“I think it’s honestly just more awareness and just being well informed into why these decisions are so important,” Mendoza said
