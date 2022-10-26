SISD planning meeting crowd

Parents and community members gathered at Springtown Middle School on Oct. 17 for another one of Springtown ISD’s facilities planning meetings. This is the fourth meeting of its kind regarding space needs at SISD campuses.

Shannon McCabe has two children in the Springtown ISD, is very involved in the schools – as a band parent and occasional substitute teacher – and wants others in the community to be educated on the district’s space needs.

“When you’re in the schools and you’re working in the schools, you see the needs,” she said. “You see how crammed these kids are in these rooms. You see how desperate these teachers are because they’re trying to control these massive classes of kids.”

Joshua McLaughlin, managing director and director of Texas Public Finance at Bok Financial Securities, addressed members of the Springtown ISD community at the facilities planning meeting on Oct. 17 at Springtown Middle School.
Steve Risser, of Gallagher Construction Services, talked about construction costs at Springtown ISD’s facilities planning meeting on Oct. 17 at Springtown Middle School

