Deputy Superintendent Shane Strickland is on his way to becoming Springtown ISD’s top chief.
In a meeting last week, the SISD Board of Trustees named Strickland as the lone finalist for the superintendent position. This news came just weeks after current Superintendent Mike Kelley, who is in his 25th year at SISD, announced he would retire by the end of the calendar year.
The board’s unanimous decision to name Strickland as the lone finalist was followed by applause from the board.
After the meeting, Strickland said he felt “very humbled” and “excited” that he has the trust of the board. He added that he hopes to “continue the efforts that Mr. Kelley has set forth for the district and continue the successes that we’ve had as a school district and embrace the growth that’s coming and be creative in ways to move on.”
This is Strickland’s 20th year at SISD, and he has spent a total of 26 years in education.
The board can name a lone finalist, but the state requires a 21-day period before the process can be finalized, SISD Board President Rick Beall said. Strickland would take over as soon as Kelley’s resignation is finalized.
Beall expects the transition process between Kelley and Strickland to be efficient.
“The great thing about these two is that they’ve worked together so well. They’ve come up in this district together. We expect an extremely smooth transition,” he said. “It will be different. It’s a different person, a little bit different personality, but we think the transition will be smooth, and we’re excited about that.”
Beall said the board members chose Strickland because of their comfortability and familiarity with him.
“You can go and interview people, but you don’t always know what you’re going to get, and with him, we knew what we had,” he said.
Beall also said being able to grow good employees and leaders within the district is a sign of good business.
“If we’re doing everything right, then hopefully we’re growing our own with a lot of different things, not just superintendent, just with different staff positions,” he said. “A sign of a good business, generally, is that people are trying to pluck your people away from you and that you’re growing your own good people, and we feel like we’ve had that right here.”
