Shane Strickland

This is Strickland's 20th year with the SISD, and he has spent a total of 26 years in education.

 Madelyn Edwards

Deputy Superintendent Shane Strickland is on his way to becoming Springtown ISD’s top chief.

In a meeting last week, the SISD Board of Trustees named Strickland as the lone finalist for the superintendent position. This news came just weeks after current Superintendent Mike Kelley, who is in his 25th year at SISD, announced he would retire by the end of the calendar year.

