Springtown High School students who use vaping devices in the restrooms are having more difficulty doing so without consequences, thanks to recently installed detectors.
Springtown ISD Superintendent Mike Kelley said during last month’s school board meeting that there has been an increase in disciplinary alternative education enrollment mostly because of kids caught vaping, even though the students were notified about the detectors’ presence.
“This is a problem across the country, and we're not immune to it or different than anybody else in that sense,” Kelley said during the school board meeting on Nov. 15.
The detectors are fairly new, Kelley said, and are as small as a smoke alarm. They pick up on noise, humidity and tampering.
The detectors send administrators a notification when vaping is detected.
“It texts and emails our assistant principals or principals, whomever we've identified, and they're able to leave their office and get to the bathroom before the kid’s even gone,” Kelley said.
Similar detectors from a different company are expected to be installed at Springtown Middle School as well, Kelley said, though hopefully there won’t be a high number of middle schoolers caught vaping.
“We hope that these detectors end up being a deterrent,” Kelley said during the meeting. “We have no way of knowing if it has been.”
After the meeting, Kelley said the increase is significant because the disciplinary alternative education program usually only has a dozen or fewer students. The alternative education building is near the administration office, and alternative school is scheduled there almost concurrently with regular class times. Kelley said disciplinary alternative education bridges the gap between suspension and expulsion.
Kelley is concerned that the students could get addicted to the high levels of nicotine in the vaping devices or that the kids are making their own vaping liquids based on internet recipes and could be harming themselves.
“It's a concern and one that we need to tackle,” he said. “My hope is that this makes it really, really difficult for those kids to find a place between the hours of 8 and 4 o'clock to participate in that kind of activity, and if that then helps them kick that habit or prevent it from becoming a habit, then it's worth the money for us.”
In the past, Kelley said the district has also found some vaping devices containing THC – the psychoactive substance found in cannabis – and the district has test kits to determine THC content. Law enforcement usually is involved in cases with THC vaping devices.
“The police would have to identify whether the percentage is high enough that there would be charges, and unfortunately for some of our kids, those charges are very significant,” Kelley said. “We’re trying to educate them about not only in terms of health what the long-term impact could be but in terms of a record. And if you're not a juvenile, that stays with you for a very long time.”
To any in the community who think the district’s approach is “heavy-handed,” Kelley countered, “that would be hard to argue if there was a student who became very, very sick or worse, if they were under the influence of the THC and made a bad decision that impacted their life or somebody else's.”
