Being of service comes naturally for the Snack Pack Ministry at First United Methodist Church in Springtown.

A group of about nine volunteers showed up at the church before 9 a.m. on Wednesday of last week, a day earlier than usual because of the Thanksgiving holiday. They unloaded boxes of individually wrapped snacks – such as oatmeal, Pop-Tarts, Vienna sausages and apple sauce – and placed them on three tables. Then they tore the boxes open, counted a certain number of each snack and circled around the tables with plastic bags to place each snack item in the bag. The chatter among the volunteers was minimal as they focused on their task.

