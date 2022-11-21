Being of service comes naturally for the Snack Pack Ministry at First United Methodist Church in Springtown.
A group of about nine volunteers showed up at the church before 9 a.m. on Wednesday of last week, a day earlier than usual because of the Thanksgiving holiday. They unloaded boxes of individually wrapped snacks – such as oatmeal, Pop-Tarts, Vienna sausages and apple sauce – and placed them on three tables. Then they tore the boxes open, counted a certain number of each snack and circled around the tables with plastic bags to place each snack item in the bag. The chatter among the volunteers was minimal as they focused on their task.
“We get our exercise,” volunteer Margaret Avery said, referring to the walking around the tables.
These snack bags are delivered to 114 children who attend school at either Springtown Elementary School, Goshen Creek Elementary School or Springtown Intermediate School. These kids are identified by school counselors and are anonymous to the Snack Pack Ministry.
The snack bags provide food for the kids, who usually receive free meals at school during the week, to eat on the weekend. The food items selected are snacks that children can prepare without injuring themselves, volunteer Sallie Taylor said. Some items, like oatmeal, are doubled in the snack pack when kids are away from school longer because of holidays.
The First United Methodist Church’s Snack Pack Ministry started in 2013, which is when Taylor got involved.
“I'm a retired teacher, and I know firsthand the needs of children,” she said.
But not every child who needs this service is able to get a snack pack from the ministry. The number of snack packs is limited based on the ministry’s funding.
“We've had to say no,” Taylor said. “We had to because we cannot afford to go on up.”
The program is fueled by donations, mainly from the congregation. To feed the kids, it costs about $20 per month per child. Taylor remembers when the price was about $15 per month per child, but that cost has gradually increased over the years.
Avery pointed out that the group does have donors outside the church.
“We did have another sponsor, but they weren't able to do that this year,” Avery said. “So, we just had to pick up the slack.”
Avery uses the donated money to make bulk purchases at Sam’s Club. She joined the effort because she felt called to serve, and she enjoys the work.
“We're just kind of like a well-oiled machine,” she said, describing how efficiently the group carries out its tasks.
Others in the group described their volunteer work as something good to do and a way to be involved.
“If there's a need, I just show up,” said Lou Bernardino, the church’s lay leader. Bernardino, who is retired, comes to volunteer with the Snack Pack Ministry every week with his wife Karen.
Volunteers are welcome to join the Snack Pack Ministry, Taylor said. The group usually meets at 8:45 a.m. on Thursdays at First United Methodist Church in the fellowship hall.
“We always need more hands,” she said.
When asked why people should support the Snack Pack Ministry’s efforts, Taylor had a simple answer.
“Because there’s hungry children out there that don’t get enough food through the weekend,” she said, adding that it is difficult for children to learn when they don’t get enough food.
Donations to the Snack Pack Ministry can be sent to P.O. Box 266, Springtown, TX 76082.
