A new homecoming queen will be crowned on Friday night at Porcupine Stadium, and the football team will be working hard to even its record at 2-2.
Currently, the Porcupines are 1-2 after spending the previous Friday night trying to run through a brick wall known as the Hirschi Huskies.
The last time Springtown had battled the Hirschi Huskies was at the tail end of last season – Dec. 3, 2021. That’s when the Huskies knocked the Porcupines out of the regional quarterfinals in Wichita Falls by the score of 32-6.
The teams met again on Sept. 9, this time in Springtown. The Porcupines were missing a key offensive player in Speck “Tabulous” Behle, who sat out the game with an injury, along with a couple of other players. Still, the Pines were fired up before the game.
Homefield advantage seemed to help the Porcupines hang tough early in the game, and the first quarter ended in a 0-0 draw.
Hirschi found its footing afterward. On the first play of the second quarter, the Huskies faced a fourth-and-one situation on their own 38-yard line. Rather than punt, the Huskies gambled and handed off the ball to a running back, who gained a yard and a half and a first down.
On the next play, the Huskies connected on a 60-yard touchdown pass.
Perhaps trying to surprise Springtown, the Huskies attempted an onside kick. The Porcupines weren’t fooled and recovered the ball near midfield with first and 10 and good field advantage.
Springtown quarterback Hudson Hulett hoped to take advantage of the short field and tie the game. Instead, a Hirschi player intercepted a pass. The Huskies offense took over at their own 44-yard line and tossed a long TD soon after.
Then, Hirschi’s defense nabbed a pick-six, and the Huskies took a 21-0 lead midway in the second quarter.
The Pines struggled to play catch-up but couldn’t get much offense generated until the fourth quarter, when Springtown scored 21 points.
Final score: Hirschi 50, Springtown 27.
Springtown head coach Brian Hulett said his staff and team didn’t feel good about the outcome but did like certain things they had accomplished on the field and certain moments where they played good football.
“Unfortunately, moments aren’t a game,” he said. “We have to be better the entire time.”
The coach appreciated how his team worked during the game and how players responded after the loss.
“We had two seniors, Jeremy Morrow and Aaron Bowen, who played well up front but more importantly acted like senior returners should act,” he said. “Overall, our boys bounced back and went back to work Saturday morning.”
Panicking is not an option.
“We feel the same way we do every week, 0-0 and trying to be 1-0,” the coach said. “We believe a season is a long season, and each week should be taken separately, and along the way, we will group things together - like a two-week run or a month of tough games or non-district, etc. - and have mini goals within that time frame. Then, we are able to evaluate those goals, make others and get better.”
This week’s opponent might not be as intimidating as the Huskies. The Creekview Mustangs of Carrolton are 0-3 and have scored just 26 points in three games, but they are a big 5A team that plays tough competition in a large district.
“We expect Creekview to play like a 5A team should,” Hulett said. “They will have some big kids and kids who are faster and more athletic than us. It’s what we need to be facing. We need to respond accordingly, play fast and aggressive and for a full game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.