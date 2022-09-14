Dressing up in orange and black and leading chants and cheers from the student section at Porcupine Stadium was a favorite pastime of Reaghan Fortner during football games last year.
Cheerleaders applauded her infectious spirit and encouraged cheer coach Chrissy Mayo to invite Fortner down to the sidelines for games this season. They even bestowed her with a moniker: Spirit Leader.
“People started to recognize the spirit that I have for this school, and they gave me a title for it,” Fortner said. “I’m friends with some of the cheerleaders, and they realized, ‘Hey, Reaghan is at every single game, and she’s always dressed up and going all out to get the student section going.’”
Before a recent game, Fortner handed out mini megaphones to students in the stands to help boost their volume during cheers.
“It’s a really good feeling to know that the football team has so many supporters behind them,” Fortner said. “Every home game, our stands are filled to the max. Even some of our away games are like that. It’s just a really nice feeling for the football players to know that they have an entire town supporting them.”
Cheer coach Chrissy Mayo said Fortner and other spirit-minded students turn up the energy and fun at games.
“Her passion and love for our Porcupines really shows while she is leading our students in chants, cheers, call backs and even dances that everyone can participate in,” Mayo said. “She always advocates for school spirit and stands for what a true Porcupine is. She goes out of her way to make every game and support our teams and takes pride in dressing up for our spirit themes each week.”
Fortner is also announcer at school pep rallies and “gets our entire school engaged in school spirit,” the coach said.
Fortner feels good helping to boost spirit and spread love.
“It’s a nice feeling of gratitude to be so involved in everything here at the high school,” she said.
She has plenty to do in addition to being spirit leader. She serves as student council president, Business Professionals of America president and National Honor Society secretary, and she competes in powerlifting while holding down a part-time job.
Next year, she hopes to attend Texas A&M or the University of North Texas to major in business.
“My dream some day is to open up a dog boarding school/rescue,” she said.
She and her family are raising three rescue dogs currently.
“They really opened up my mind to how intelligent and capable dogs are,” she said.
Fortner was born in Anaconda, Montana, a city of about 5,000 people, where she and her brother “didn’t really have the potential to grow,” she said.
In 2015, her family moved to Springtown. Fortner was in the sixth grade and nervous on her first day of school.
It didn’t take long to fit into the crowd and find her place.
“I’ve never regretted moving,” she said. “It has opened me up to so many opportunities and really given me the opportunity to meet so many new people and experience a completely different culture. It’s been really nice.”
