With the help of their families, kids in the Springtown 4-H Community Club put in a fair amount of elbow grease to plan and build their Christmas parade float this year.
The 4-H kids had high hopes that their float would win first place. That wasn’t the case during the competition on Sunday, but the club still created a float to be proud of.
This year, the club’s parade float theme was “4-H, the gift that keeps on giving,” and the float included a big Christmas tree with presents underneath to illustrate that theme. As a nod to their livestock exhibition activities, club members created representations of animals – hay bales spray-painted to look like a pig, a cow, a chicken and a rabbit – and placed them on the float.
Prior to the parade, the Epigraph caught up with 4-H club members as they prepared to build their float. The design was crafted by the 4-Hers, and the parents did what they could to help carry out their vision.
“We love their ambitiousness, and so we got to make sure their ambitiousness is realistic,” said Jessica Demele, mother of 4-Hers Scarlett and Maverick Webb.
4-Hers Scarlett Webb and Makayla Beasley cochaired the planning committee, and they said the committee of kids came together to brainstorm ideas for their float and came to a consensus on the final plan.
“Just from a parent's perspective, I was super proud of the committee and how they worked it, because usually the parents are kind of in it, and this time, they were like, ‘No, we're going to go talk amongst ourselves.’ So, the four kids that were there went off on their own, and they had like a 30-minute brainstorming session, and then they came back and then they talked to us” about logistics, said Tiffany Beasley, Makayla’s mother. “It'll be nice to see their plan that they came up with come to life.”
Makayla Beasley suspected that the hardest part of the project would be “putting it all together and then trying to find out what looks good and what looks wrong and trying to fix that.”
The best part? “Definitely seeing the finished project in all its glory,” she said.
Springtown 4-H Club is no stranger to planning Christmas floats. Last year, the club won second place with their “All I Want for Christmas is 4-H” float – which featured representations of the activities available in 4-H – and they scored first place the year before at the stationary parade where they created a 4-H barn.
Vanessa Orrison said participating in the Christmas parade float is one of her daughter Kate’s favorite 4-H activities.
“Every year, it’s important. It's just kind of one of those fun things for the kids,” Orrison said. “It’s something they get to enjoy and participate in the community events.”
