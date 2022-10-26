Animal Control Officer Sage Lingo with kitty

Springtown’s new animal control officer Sage Lingo has spent time socializing shelter cats and getting them ready to be adopted.

 Madelyn Edwards

After almost a month after its launch, animal control services in Springtown are in full swing.

At the helm of those services is Sage Lingo, Springtown’s new animal control officer. She’s the go-to person to handle intake services – in partnership with code compliance workers and police officers – and take care of the shelter animals.

[email protected]