Kathy Meyer hopes that Springtown chamber members learned at least two lessons from her presentation at last week’s luncheon: a better awareness of the child welfare situation in Parker County and that they can help.
Meyer, executive director for CASA-Hope for Children in Parker and Palo Pinto counties, spoke at the Springtown Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon.
Meyer, a longtime Parker County resident, served on the CASA board from 2014 to 2018 before transitioning into her role as executive director.
“It was something that had always been part of my heart, working with children and helping children,” Meyer said.
CASA recruits volunteers and trains them to be advocates for children in the child welfare system and work with families in difficult situations, Meyer said.
“Our job is to be that independent, third-party observer that goes and visits the child, makes sure that CPS is working on things that they are supposed to, makes sure that the foster home is appropriate,” she said. “Or, they may be placed with a kinship home; make sure those homes are appropriate. Visit the school; make sure that they’re getting the education they need. If they’re supposed to be in any kind of special program, make sure that is happening.”
Advocates report findings back to the judges who are hearing their children’s case, Meyer said. The average case lasts for 12-18 months, and advocates commit to sticking around for the life of the case. She pointed out that cases usually don’t involve just one child but at least two children.
Advocates receive ongoing training, and a CASA provides advocates with a staff member to coach them, Meyer said.
CASA has served 356 children in Parker and Palo Pinto counties with 83 advocates over the past year, Meyer said.
“We serve 100% of all the children that come into the child welfare system in Parker and Palo Pinto,” she said.
Meyer said CASA swore in 16 new advocates last year. Advocates usually volunteer for CASA about 20 hours per month, and collectively, the advocates spent 13,500 hours volunteering last year. Being a CASA volunteer also requires significant travel to meet with the children, she said.
“Most of our children are not housed in Parker or Palo Pinto County. They are housed in Houston or San Antonio or Dallas or Mesquite because there aren’t enough foster placements or treatment places in Parker or Palo Pinto (counties),” Meyer said.
During her presentation, Meyer talked about some of the volunteers and their contributions to CASA.
“We could not do what we do in Parker and Palo Pinto County without these volunteers,” she said. “There’s no way you could raise enough money to staff this and do it the way it needs to be done.”
For more information about CASA, visit casahopeforchildren.org.
