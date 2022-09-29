CASA Executive Director Kathy Meyer

Kathy Meyer, executive director of CASA-Hope for Children in Parker and Palo Pinto counties, was the guest speaker at the Springtown Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon last week. Meyer talked about the work that CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, does to aid children in the Child Welfare/Foster Care Systems.

 Madelyn Edwards

Kathy Meyer hopes that Springtown chamber members learned at least two lessons from her presentation at last week’s luncheon: a better awareness of the child welfare situation in Parker County and that they can help.

Meyer, executive director for CASA-Hope for Children in Parker and Palo Pinto counties, spoke at the Springtown Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon.

