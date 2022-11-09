The city of Springtown’s finances appear in good shape at the end of the fiscal year, according to the latest financial report.
City Administrator David Miller painted a rosy picture of the city’s finances at the October city council meeting.
“Our revenues were up; our expenditures were down,” Miller said. “I’m very pleased with the way the year is ending for us.”
Subtracting expenditures, the city’s revenue from the general fund at the end of the fiscal year is more than $1.5 million. Miller said $1 million of that revenue has already been allocated to three city funds.
Springtown Administrative Services Director Christina Derr explained that the city is required to keep a certain amount of money in operating reserves. Beyond that requirement, money left over from the end of the fiscal year is split between capital assets, capital projects and economic development reserves. The capital assets fund can be used to buy physical assets like vehicles and equipment, and the capital projects fund pays for infrastructure improvements.
“The reserves are then used to pay cash for major projects and improvements when appropriate rather than having to use a bond or other debt instrument to fund them,” Derr said. “This is a program that began several years ago, and the benefits are now being realized as we are able to make these purchases and fund these projects without taking on additional debt, which results in a savings to our taxpayers. In the 2022-23 (fiscal year) budget, we are using some of our capital reserves to fund street improvements as well as acquire additional vehicles for the police department.”
As for the remaining 2021-22 fiscal year surplus, estimated at $500,000, Derr said the final reserve transfer for this year will be finalized after the city’s audit.
Miller also told the council that the city’s revenues from sales tax and licenses and permits have increased.
More than $2.4 million was collected in sales tax for the fiscal year, which is a 24.3% increase compared to this time last year, according to the report. As for licenses and permits revenue, the city raked in $463,824 during the fiscal year – a 123% increase compared to last year – which can be attributed to the number of developments and businesses that have come to Springtown.
Miller also pointed out that the revenue from city’s enterprise fund for water and sewer operations is about $176,000 after subtracting expenditures, which he said is an improvement compared to previous years. The city’s revenue for water sales, sewer charges and tap fees increased in fiscal year 2021-22, compared to fiscal year 2020-21.
“The adjustments that you all had to make these last two years with the water rates and the sewer rates and things of that nature, you see the benefit of that now,” Miller said.
Derr said the city brought in more revenue from water and sewer operations than the amount budgeted, which tends to be conservative to account for unknowns. She attributed the increase to the shortage of rainy days, which meant more water was used on lawns, and more taps for new water and sewer service.
Despite the increase in revenue, water and sewer rates were recently increased, but Derr said those rate increases are part of a five-year plan to raise rates to be in line with the cost of providing the service.
“The council has followed a plan for the last several years to increase the rates in steps (rather than a large increase at once) to bring those rates in line with costs,” Derr said. “The additional revenue will help bridge the gap between the rates (which increased 5%) and the increase in cost. Just as everyone else, the city has seen significant increases in supply costs (some increasing as much as 10-20%) that the increased rates alone will not cover.”
As far as the city’s expenses, only three out of nine city departments – the library, code compliance and administration – exceeded their budget benchmarks, Miller said. The reasoning for that is because the library needed new shelving, administration had to replace the roof at city hall and funds from code compliance were used to remodel the city’s animal control building.
Miller praised the department heads in his staff for maintaining their budgets.
“That’s one of the reasons why we’ve ended this year so strong, so my compliments to them,” he said.
Miller attributed the city’s management of growth as the reason the council could lower the tax rate again this year.
After Miller presented his report, Mayor Greg Hood said, “I think it speaks volumes of our growth and our ability to try to hold costs down.”
OTHER CITY COUNCIL NEWS
Springtown City Council unanimously approved two items that had been recently recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
This included approval of a preliminary plat of Phase 3 of the Sandlin Hills Estates subdivision, which was approved in 2019 and 2020, located east of Sandlin Lane and west of the intersection with Young Road in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. The plat included five lots of about one acre each on Sandlin Lane, and the homes will be served by Walnut Creek Special Utility District water and private septic systems.
The council also approved a replat to combine three multifamily lots into one lot. This property is on a 1.237-acre tract of land north of the intersection of Hilltop Drive and Lake Drive. At the P&Z meeting, Derr said the developer can build duplexes, townhomes or apartments on the property, provided the city’s requirements are met. A site plan for a future development on this property would need to be considered by the P&Z and council.
