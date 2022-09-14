Springtown City Council approved a variance for a paving contractor to set up and use a temporary concrete batch plant in the future Sculptor’s Park subdivision.
The temporary concrete batch plant would be in operation for 30 days and will be used to pave streets within the subdivision, not to produce concrete for the construction of the homes.
Sculptor’s Park, which was sold by Lee Hughes to D.R. Horton, will be located near J.E. Woody Road and South Birch Street. When the council passed the preliminary plat in December, the subdivision was expected to have 108 single-family residences on land that is about 22 acres, with lots between 5,696 and 8,900 square feet.
The concrete plant will be located on eight lots in the subdivision, said Jeff Van Horn, a representative from D.R. Horton.
Van Horn said the self-contained batch plant will not create more traffic on J.E. Woody Road, which he described as “pretty congested at times and has a lot of traffic down that road all throughout the day.” The concrete will come from the onsite plant as opposed to using trucks to deliver the concrete.
“With the batch plant, we would not have that much traffic on J.E. Woody. Everything would come in while the plant was being built on site as far as material-wise,” he said.
Van Horn said having the temporary plant also allows the site to having concrete on site to pour as opposed to not knowing how many trucks would be able to come out and pour concrete. The plant would also provide consistency on the concrete being mixed.
“You’re getting a lot better concrete for our perspective and our standards. As D.R. Horton, we don’t want failure,” Van Horn said.
Van Horn said the noise and dust coming from the plant is typically very minimal, and the crew will follow the guidelines from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. He also pointed out that D.R. Horton uses the temporary concrete batch plants in other developments as well.
Van Horn hopes to be working on this at the end of December through early or mid-January, but the official start date for the concrete plant is still to be determined. Work would start around 7-8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, though leeway can be given if the crew needs to work on Saturdays.
