The city of Springtown is closer to launching its animal control service now that it has an animal control ordinance and Animal Shelter Advisory Board in place.
Springtown City Council unanimously approved the ordinance and advisory board during last week’s meeting.
The animal control ordinance has been updated to comply with state law, City Administrator David Miller said. The ordinance is necessary for the city to be able to launch the animal control service and open the animal shelter on Oct. 1, Miller said.
“What I want to be clear about tonight is it is a fluid document,” Miller said during the meeting. “As we progress into our own animal control services, there may be things that we’ll need to go back and address again by ordinance.”
The Epigraph previously reported that the city hasn’t had an animal control service in years and has utilized animal control services from Parker County. City staff decided to move forward with its own animal control to provide a greater service to residents and to save money since the city would have incurred service cost increases from Parker County and the Weatherford animal shelter next year.
Initiated by council member Michele Chandler Kelley, the council discussed the number of fowl that the city would allow residents to keep. The ordinance originally stated that residential properties that are less than one acre could have no more than 10 fowl, and with each additional acre, residents living on properties larger than one acre would be allowed 10 more fowl — meaning that a resident on two acres could have 20 fowl.
Chandler Kelley argued that the ordinance was too restrictive. At one time, she said she had 20 chickens on her property (about 0.33-acre), and she was able to supply free eggs in the community. Chandler Kelley said she kept the chickens contained, cleaned the pen every day and never received complaints.
“I think that us restricting people with 10 chickens per one acre is just not really acceptable in what we consider a country-type living,” she said. “As long as they’re contained and the owner maintains the enclosure, I don’t see why it’s a problem – as long as they’re not running all over the place – to have more than 10.”
Miller said the council could change the ordinance so residents can have more fowl, but the city is trying to limit fowl to a certain number to discourage hoarding. He referenced a case in which a resident had 150 chickens on less than one acre.
“There is an ongoing issue that we’ve got to get under control because as of right now we have no enforcement,” Springtown Director of Administrative Services Christina Derr said during the meeting. She added that the city doesn’t want to be “overly restrictive.”
Derr also said at the meeting that city staff has had multiple instances of fowl overcrowding complaints.
The council modified the ordinance so that residents with less than a quarter acre can have 10 fowl, and 10 additional fowl per quarter acre are allowed for properties larger than a quarter acre. That means that up to 40 fowl are allowed on one-acre properties.
Also during the meeting, the council appointed members of the Animal Shelter Advisory Board. The board will include the city’s new animal control officer Sage Lingo, council member Chandler Kelley, Springtown’s Elite Equine and Small Animal veterinarian Dr. Ami Traver, and a representative from the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection.
Derr said after the meeting that the board will meet three times per year, and the board will advise Miller and the council. She previously said the board members would be responsible to consider and offer feedback on adoption.
The advisory board’s meetings are open to the public.
