Springtown City Council approved awarding a contract for building inspection and plan review services to Bureau Veritas during last week’s council meeting.
City Administrator David Miller said the city’s building inspector on staff resigned to take a job at a private firm. Another building inspector was sought by the city, but a suitable applicant was not found, which means the city will go back to contracting out for these services.
Miller said the city has had a contract with Bureau Veritas before for fill-in work.
Bureau Veritas has been the city’s firm since 2012, Springtown Administrative Services Director Christina Derr said, and the company serves as third-party inspectors and plan reviewers for many cities in the Metroplex.
The city received three proposals for these services, and Bureau Veritas received the best score from the scoring committee – made up of Miller, Derr, Director of Public Works Joseph McCanless and Mayor Greg Hood – based on expertise, the number of years in service, the ability to meet deadlines, types of services offered and fees.
“Because we went to bid, Bureau Veritas has lowered the rates than what we were paying previously, which helps us to save money overall,” Miller said during the meeting.
Also during the meeting, the council acted as the Zoning Board of Adjustments to approve a 6-foot rear-yard setback variance request at 309 Titus Drive in the Inheritance Estates subdivision. The applicant Richard Thorn said the lot is narrow in the front yard, and the driveway would have to be shortened without the variance. The west building line will be set at 14 feet instead of 20 feet.
An item on the council’s agenda to consider changing the zoning from Single-Family Residential 2 zoning to multi-family for a property on Avenue E was tabled for the December council meeting.
