Springtown City Council has continued the city’s juvenile curfew.
The council took that action and didn’t make changes to the ordinance in a unanimous vote at last month’s meeting. The ordinance is reviewed and voted on every three years.
The ordinance, which the city adopted in 2016, prohibits minors being in public late at night or in the early morning, with some exceptions. Minors must not be out in public during the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from midnight to 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Exceptions are made for minors who are:
• with a parent or guardian
• on an errand for a parent or guardian
• in a vehicle involved in interstate travel
• working or traveling to and from work
• involved in an emergency
• on the sidewalk in front of or next door to their home
• attending an official school or religious activity, or another activity supervised by adults
• exercising their First Amendment rights
• married or emancipated
Those who break this rule are subject to a Class C misdemeanor, penalized by a citation.
Springtown Director of Administrative Services Christina Derr said the curfew was started in response to youths getting involved in unsafe situations at night.
“At that time, they were having a lot of issues with unsupervised juveniles being out all hours of the night getting into situations that were not safe for them,” Derr said. “It wasn’t necessarily concerns about a lot of vandalism or anything like that. It was finding younger (people) – especially 14, 15, that age group – in some situations that weren’t safe, and so as a response, the council adopted a juvenile curfew, which is not an unusual thing to happen. A lot of cities have them.”
Since then, Derr said the situation has corrected itself.
According to the agenda background document, since the ordinance was established, police officers have only responded to two complaints of the curfew rule being broken. In one case, police issued a citation, and in the second incident, the minor was returned to their parents.
“I would say that the juvenile curfew ordinance works very well, obviously by the low stats that we have,” City Administrator David Miller said during the meeting. “Momma always told me nothing good happened after midnight, so this gives us the opportunity to make sure they get home to momma.”
