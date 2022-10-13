Ted Martinez

Springtown City Council member Ted Martinez spoke to the Epigraph about his heritage in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, which started being observed nationally in 1968 and takes place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. Martinez is the first and only Hispanic person to serve on the city council.

 Madelyn Edwards

Tears welled in Springtown City Council member Ted Martinez’s eyes when he talked about his family and the hardships they had to endure.

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month isn’t exactly at the top of Martinez’s agenda, but he said the designated month allows him to reflect on his family and the path they created for him.

[email protected]