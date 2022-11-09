Springtown City Council, P&Z discusses potential zoning ordinance changes

The Springtown City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission held a joint workshop to discuss potential changes to the city’s zoning ordinance on Nov. 3.

 Madelyn Edwards

Springtown city officials last week heard a presentation for a new vision of the city, one that includes larger, more spread-out homes that don’t all look the same and preservation of old Springtown’s history and aesthetics.

The Springtown City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission held a joint workshop Nov. 3 to discuss potential changes to the city’s zoning ordinance. The updates to the ordinance were presented by Christopher Cha, public infrastructure market leader for the civil engineering, landscape architecture and land surveying firm Pacheco Koch.

[email protected]