Springtown City Council, P&Z discusses potential zoning ordinance changes

Springtown city officials last week heard a presentation for a new vision of the city, one that includes larger, more spread-out homes that don’t all look the same and preservation of old Springtown’s history and aesthetics.
The Springtown City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission held a joint workshop Nov. 3 to discuss potential changes to the city’s zoning ordinance. The updates to the ordinance were presented by Christopher Cha, public infrastructure market leader for the civil engineering, landscape architecture and land surveying firm Pacheco Koch.
City Administrator David Miller explained that changes to the ordinance were in order to comply with state law as well as to adjust zoning categories as the city continues to grow. Updates to the zoning ordinance will not impact developments that are currently pending.
Among the more significant changes, Cha said two overlay districts would be established to lock in the design of the square and the oldtown area of the city, which includes neighborhoods around North Main Street.
For the square, this maintains the zero-lot line design that is currently in place.
“The whole idea of the overlay district and square, the zero lot lines, the different setbacks is to continue to enhance the square for walkability purposes, the visual aesthetics and to keep that good oldtown, downtown feel to that area,” Miller said. “By doing this, it prohibits anybody from coming in and building a seven-story hotel that would require different setbacks, things of that nature. So, it's designed to keep that feel that you have right now.”
As for the oldtown area, Cha said the overlay district in the zoning ordinance would preserve the area as it is today with larger lots and single-family homes. Any future lots in this area would need to have a minimum lot area of 12,500 square feet, a front yard setback of 35 feet, a side yard of 20 feet, a rear yard of 30 feet and minimum floor area of 1,800 square feet.
“It's kind of to prevent taking a semi-large lot and dicing it and doing like a duplex or anything like that,” Cha said.
The borders of the oldtown area are Ninth Street to North Avenue E to Seventh Street to Avenue D to First Street to Second Street curving above the square to the area around Walnut Bend to south of West Third Terrace to west of Dogwood Street to south of Meadowlark Trail to west of North Ash Terrace.
Changes were also proposed to increase setbacks and minimum floor areas for the residential zoning districts.
For Single-Family Estate zoning, the front yard and side yard setbacks would each increase by 5 feet, and the minimum floor area would move from 1,750 square feet to 2,000 square feet, Cha said. For Single-Family 1 zoning, maximum lot coverage would go up to 45% from 35%, and the minimum floor area would be increased from 1,300 square feet to 1,550 square feet. Single-Family 2 zoning would increase the side yards from 8 feet to 10 feet, the maximum lot coverage would be raised to 50% and the minimum floor area would go up from 1,100 square feet to 1,350 square feet.
Subdivisions on land that are annexed into the city would be required to have SF-1 zoning, or the developers would have to present an alternate plan to P&Z and city council.
These potential changes to the zoning categories would likely lead developers and builders to increase lot sizes, Miller said.
“One of the biggest complaints that we've heard is the houses are too close together,” the city administrator said. “This alleviates that problem.”
What about Single-Family 3 zoning? Miller said there isn’t any SF-3 left in the city, and that zoning would only be available upon request.
“We can’t take it out of the books because it qualifies under fair housing, but it has to be by request,” Miller said. “We'll have to come in and seek a zoning request if that's what they want to do, but there's no SF-3 zoning left in the city.”
Council member Michele Chandler Kelley proposed raising the side yards to 8 feet instead of 5 feet for the SF-3 zoning, which Miller and Cha said should be fine if the other dimensions check out. In a previous zoning discussion, Chandler Kelley called for removal of SF-3 zoning completely
“Since we do need to keep it, I would feel better at this time, since we're making these changes, to go ahead and increase that side yard to keep the houses from looking so close together,” she said.
The updates would also include a rule that facades must differ in style to avoid cookie-cutter homes that all look similar, Cha said. Similar facades can be no closer than four homes away on each side, and houses adjacent to each other must be significantly different.
Preventing developers from filling subdivisions with homes that have limited variance between facades and floorplans will give subdivisions more character and make them more aesthetically pleasing, Miller said
“It fixes that problem for us, whereas before we were trying to fix that problem in the predevelopment meetings or in the annexation negotiation meetings,” the city administrator said. “We really had no teeth to back it up, just whatever we could get into the developer's agreement. This gives us the teeth to ensure that that doesn't happen.”
Miller said he hopes to have the zoning ordinance passed by the end of the year. P&Z and council are expected to vote on the changes at their December meetings.
