Springtown’s Neighbor to Neighbors food pantry needs donations.
Neighbor to Neighbors Board President James Heil said the food pantry’s monthly donations are down from what they usually are, including from grocery stores and the regional food bank. Heil said the amount of food available from Tarrant Area Food Bank is limited, and Neighbor to Neighbors is having to pay more for food from the food bank than before.
“We got grapes, potatoes and carrots free, but then everything else we had to pay for, which a lot of times in the past we were able to get the trucks of food at no cost,” he said.
Heil said the biggest needs are for frozen meats, canned goods, milk and eggs. The food pantry has had to limit the amount of food that can be given out to those in need, and people are receiving about 40% less food than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“I don’t think it’s anything that we would have to shut our doors for anytime soon, but figured before we got to that point, we’d reach out to see if we can get some help from the community, folks that don’t need the help that are able to help us,” Heil said. “We’ve got tons of people moving into Springtown that, unfortunately, for whatever reason, they’re hurting, and they need help.”
Heil said Neighbor to Neighbors served 699 families, or 2,303 residents, in August, which is an increase of almost 100% year over year. The food pantry recently changed its hours to be open four days a week, as opposed to previously being open only four days a month, which is a choice that comes at a cost.
“We give a lot more accessibility to people but with that has come a lot more costs,” he said. “I don’t want to go backwards. If we’re open four days a week and we’re still busy, then we need to be open four days a week, if not five. We need to go the other direction and make sure that people that need food get their food.”
With the holidays right around the corner, Heil said Neighbor to Neighbors aims to provide holiday food boxes like it has in the past, but the food pantry will have to purchase food boxes since the Tarrant Area Food Bank isn’t offering those anymore.
“We are going to do them one way or the other,” Heil said. “We’re going to get holiday boxes out to people. We’re going to continue the senior boxes. We’re going to do it all. It’s definitely tighter this year than it’s been in the past.”
Food donations can be dropped off at Neighbor to Neighbors at 413 S. Main St. If an organization has a food drive and needs the donated goods to be picked up, call the food pantry at 817-523- 6095. Monetary donations can be made for Neighbor to Neighbors at Pinnacle Bank.
Neighbor to Neighbors is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
