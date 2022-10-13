The halls inside Springtown High School near the auditorium looked quite different than usual on Friday evening.
The walls were layered with a black plastic material and a white fabric made to look like large cobwebs. The hallways were dimmed but not empty. Springtown theater students scurried around preparing for their haunted house to open.
Freshman Cody Fox O’Neill and sophomore Saphira Drennan sat at a table in the hallway leading to the auditorium with candles and imitation bones in front of them. They said their job was to set a creepy and ominous tone for the haunted house patrons.
“We’re fortune tellers,” Saphira said, who had fake eyeballs attached to her chest and forehead. “So (we’re) really just getting people in the mood of everything.”
Sophomore Elizabeth Stott was also stationed in that hallway in front of the fortune tellers. She sat on the floor and waited for her cue. Elizabeth’s hands were painted blood red, and her role was to lie on the floor and reach out toward people coming down the hallway. She had two main goals for the haunted house – to scare people and not get stepped on by people walking down the hallway.
“I want to be able to scare at least one person,” Elizabeth said, laughing.
CREATING A SPRINGTOWN TRADITION
SHS theater students have hosted the haunted house for a few years, and theater teacher Shandi Bowsher hopes to make it a Springtown tradition.
“We want to do this every year, and every year we do it, we want it to get bigger and better,” Bowsher said.
Unlike last year, this year’s haunted house came with a specific storyline. Bowsher said the haunted house told the story of a couple who collected dolls in lieu of having children and started transforming students into dolls. The haunted house had showings on Friday and Saturday evening, including a children’s hour in which the scariness was toned down for younger patrons.
In addition to entertaining the Springtown community, the haunted house is also an educational experience for the theater students.
“First off, it teaches them how to kind of open themselves up and play a part they might not normally step into,” Bowsher said. “Halloween is a really interesting time, and we get to be something completely different. We get to make these stories that leave a lasting impression on people when they come through.”
Bowsher also said the haunted house gives a good foundation to students who want to seek professional work in similar haunted house settings in the future.
This is Bowsher’s first year at SHS. She migrated to Springtown this school year from Polytechnic High School in Fort Worth, and so far, she has enjoyed her new job.
“I am a special effects makeup artist. I’ve been doing theater pretty much my entire life,” Bowsher said. “I’m very, very excited to bring my talents to Springtown and see what we can bring out of these kids.”
Bowsher hasn’t been in Springtown long, but she already has big goals for the department. She wants to grow the program and push recruitment to an “all-time high.” She also wants to see the students advance to the state contest in the UIL One-Act Play competition like they did last year for the first time in Springtown’s history.
Bowsher said being the new theater teacher the year after last year’s teacher and students advanced to the state contest comes with a little pressure but said she and the students are up for the challenge.
“These kids, they’re amazing. I love seeing the foundation that they were given from the previous teacher and being able to take that and foster it and continue growing it,” she said. “They had such a strong foundation when I came in here, and I feel so lucky.”
ALEXA TEAGUE, THE VETERAN
One of the goriest parts of the haunted house was Alexa Teague’s fake intestines.
The junior had a section of rolled up paper covered in latex and fake blood attached to her stomach area. Her scene in the haunted house was to scream in horror as a butcher cut her apart.
Behind the scenes, Alexa took on a leadership role. She was involved in multiple theater projects last year, including the haunted house, and this year, she has been helping her peers.
“I tried to direct people to what they’re supposed to be doing, try to keep people on task,” she said about her role during the haunted house. “I was really bad about that last year. I would get focused on something else and totally forget to do something, so I thought if I directed them it would go way smoother.”
Same goes for the upcoming play “Wiley and the Hairy Man,” in which Alexa is slated to play the conjure-woman. She has focused her energy on helping her peers in the play.
“I’ve already got my blocking down; I got it down weeks before everybody else did, so I was just helping the critters, helping them do what they need to do, working with other people on their ideas and making sure Ms. (Bowsher) is OK with that,” she said.
COMING UP NEXT
With the haunted house behind them, SHS theater students will move on to their next performance – a children’s play.
Students will perform in a production of “Wiley and the Hairy Man” next week.
According to the Springtown Theatre Facebook page, the play by Suzan Zeder is about a young boy, his conjure-woman mother, his faithful best friend dog and the Hairy Man who haunts Wiley’s thoughts and dreams. The play is about Wiley learning to use his own creativity and wits to conquer the Hairy Man.
Because the play is a children’s show, Bowsher hopes to attract younger viewers from the elementary, intermediate and middle schools to see the interactive play. Bowsher said the play has elements of spookiness but is really a comedy overall.
“I wanted to bring a little comedy to the kids and let them have a little bit of fun before we get down and dirty with one-act,” she said, referring to the UIL One-Act Play competition.
Freshman Blaze Bird – who played a monstrous Venus flytrap in the haunted house – talked fast with energy when explaining his role in “Wiley and the Hairy Man.” He will play one of the critters who are in league with the Hairy Man, and his role involves crawling around and laughing at the good guys.
“The show is really fun, and it’s good for anybody. It’s not too boring and it’s not too scary, so anybody could come see it if they wanted to,” Blaze said.
Though this is his first year at SHS, Blaze is not new to theater. He participated in theater during middle school and said he can get into character for “Wiley and the Hairy Man” fairly well and quickly. He has also pitched his ideas about the play to Bowsher.
“I’m just perfect for anything that anybody needs me to be,” he said when asked what talents he brings to the team.
Showings of the play will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday of next week, Oct. 20 and 22, in the SHS auditorium. Tickets cost $5 for students and $10 for adults. Patrons can pay for tickets at the door or preorder them through a high school student.
