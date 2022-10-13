The halls inside Springtown High School near the auditorium looked quite different than usual on Friday evening.

The walls were layered with a black plastic material and a white fabric made to look like large cobwebs. The hallways were dimmed but not empty. Springtown theater students scurried around preparing for their haunted house to open.

SHS theater teacher Shandi Bowsher poses for a picture outside her classroom. This is Bowsher’s first year at SHS.

