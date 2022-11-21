Springtown ISD community narrows down top priorities for school district facilities

School design firm Claycomb Associates, Architects education consultant Mike Rhodes, standing, answered questions at the Nov. 14 Springtown ISD facilities planning meeting at Goshen Creek Elementary School and lead the group to narrow down their priorities. 

 Madelyn Edwards

Added safety and security measures, more restroom space, a new elementary school and/or a new middle school.

These are the top priorities of the parents, school staff and other Springtown ISD community members who braved the cold and rainy weather last week to discuss the school district's future.

Springtown ISD Superintendent Mike Kelley addresses the crowd at the Nov. 14 facilities planning meeting at Goshen Creek Elementary School.
School design firm Claycomb Associates, Architects Principal Aron Lee talks with a facilities planning meeting attendee on Nov. 14 at Goshen Creek Elementary School. Lee presented options for building new schools and adding space to current Springtown ISD campuses at the meeting. 
Parents, school staff and other Springtown ISD community members braved the cold and rainy weather on Nov. 14 to attend a facilities planning meeting at Goshen Creek Elementary School. 

