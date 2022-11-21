Springtown ISD community narrows down top priorities for school district facilities

Added safety and security measures, more restroom space, a new elementary school and/or a new middle school.
These are the top priorities of the parents, school staff and other Springtown ISD community members who braved the cold and rainy weather last week to discuss the school district's future.
SISD has hosted a series of meetings this school year to educate the community on facility needs and gather input. The gathering on Nov. 14 at Goshen Creek Elementary School marked the fifth meeting of its kind.
At every meeting, Superintendent Mike Kelley has explained that enrollment is growing while space for students – classrooms as well as infrastructure like cafeterias and restrooms – is running out.
A handout from the meeting showed that 4,126 students are enrolled in the district as of October of this school year, which is a significant increase compared to enrollment in October of last school year (3,887) or at the same time during the 2020-21 year (3,619).
Meanwhile, campuses are nearing their functional capacity, and without added room, some will be out of space in a handful of years, based on demographer projections.
For example, Goshen Creek Elementary School – where the meeting was held – is over its functional capacity of 600 but has been able to use portable buildings to accommodate 160 kids outside of the physical campus walls.
However, space is tight when the children have to share restroom and cafeteria space. Kelley compared kids going to a restroom space on the campus to the traffic at the intersection of State Highway 199 and Farm-to-Market Road 51.
“We’ve really stretched the infrastructure here at Goshen,” Kelley said during the meeting. “We’ve maxed it out.”
To remedy this issue, the school board called for a bond election twice last year to add space to the intermediate school, middle school and high school and to build a new elementary school, but voters struck down those proposals.
Multiple options were discussed at the meeting last week, such as rezoning the elementary schools to alleviate more crowded campuses and reconfiguring which campuses would serve which grade levels. School design firm Claycomb Associates, Architects Principal Aron Lee presented options for building new schools and adding space to current campuses. Potential costs and construction timelines were also mentioned.
Among the attendees’ priorities, there was a divide between those who expressed more interest in building an elementary school than a middle school and vice versa.
Building both new schools may not be an option. The cost of those two new campuses would be close to being unaffordable for SISD and may not leave an opportunity for other improvements, Kelley said during the meeting.
Some participants discussed options for converting certain campuses, such as building a new middle school and turning the current middle school into an elementary school. Other attendees countered that it might require extensive renovations to convert schools, and a conversion might make the elementary schools too close together.
Claycomb education consultant Mike Rhodes played a role in answering questions at the meeting and leading the group to narrow down their priorities. This is something that he’s done for districts all over the state, trying to help them reach a consensus about how they want their schools to look.
Rhodes, who has worked with SISD for a few years and is a retired educator himself, said the attendees last week were a good cross-section of people who had participated in the other meetings that SISD has had this school year. He described their feedback as helpful.
“To hear their ideas, their input, based on what they've seen as needs and priorities, I believe that will be helpful for the district as they start making a plan for the future,” he said. “The kids are coming. Are kids going to be safe in portable buildings?”
KEEPING THE KIDS SAFE
Out of the four high priorities, the group’s No. 1 pick was safety and security measures.
During the meeting, one attendee insistently asked about how any new buildings would address security.
To that question, Lee said the alternative to building new campuses or more space is to keep children in portable buildings that are more difficult to keep secure.
As for those new buildings, Lee said some security answers can be found in technology, such as for access control on doors and security cameras, and existing campuses could be retroactively hardened. However, designers are limited in what they can do without making a school operate like a prison, he said.
Rhodes assured the audience at the meeting that securing buildings is a high priority for SISD.
“I think it's of utmost concern for every one of us who are parents, who teach in buildings, who have grandchildren. We want them to be safe,” Rhodes said. “We're going to make sure that in the design aspect, that everything is put in place to ensure that there are layers of protection for our kiddos and our staff.”
NEXT STEPS
Before they left, some community members signed up to be on the facilities committee, which will make recommendations regarding facilities to the school board. The next chance for the board to call for a bond election is in February for a May election.
School board President Rick Beall attended the meeting last week and encouraged participants to mobilize to educate the community and bring more voters to the polls.
“Yes, we need to figure out what we're going to do, but once we figure out what we're going to do, that's not where the work stops. That's where the work starts,” Beall said. “We’ve got to get out there, and you got to tell more people about what's going on.”
In the end, Rhodes said the success of a bond depends on voters showing up to polls with the best interest for the district’s children and the community at heart.
“My grandparents and my parents paid taxes so that I could go to school, and somebody paid taxes for them to go to school,” he said. “It's significantly different, but that's the responsibility in a democratic society for us to make sure that our kids receive the quality education, the best education we can afford.”
Latest Stories
- Jeff Prince
- Updated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.