Springtown Lions Club has partnered with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to give free books to young children in the Springtown ISD area.
The Lions Club received a $2,500 Lions Foundation Grant and applied it to the book program that supplies books to kids who are ages 0-5 every month. The club was also able to raise $3,500 to cover the cost of the books.
“The grant helps to extend our coverage of children and abled us to accept more children,” said Lauren Wright, who is the secretary on the Lions Club executive board.
As of last week, 147 children are covered by the program, according to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library website. Wright said this number fluctuates because of kids aging out of the program, and at one point, the number of kids in the program was up to 175.
Books started going out to kids at the beginning of the year, and the program really took off this summer after the club pushed messaging about the program to daycares and pre-kindergarten families, Wright said.
SISD Superintendent Mike Kelley said he appreciates that the school district was added to the list of areas with access to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Kelley said reading to children at an early age is very important.
“Teaching a child how to read is important, but reading to a child is also extremely important,” he said. “Reading aloud to a child not only provides ‘bonding’ time, it also broadens a child’s vocabulary and strengthens their brain’s ability to process imagery, comprehension and word meaning. The Springtown Lions Club’s decision to invest in this program was wonderful news, and certainly represents an investment in our entire community’s future.”
The Lions Club is continuing to raise money for this program to keep it going for Springtown-area children, and the plan is to have some fundraising events throughout the next year. The club also hopes to partner with businesses and organizations to help cover the cost. Wright said the long-term goal is to expand the program to cover all of Parker County. At the rate of more than $4 per book, Wright said covering the whole county would cost about $8,500 per month.
To register for the program or learn more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, visit https://imaginationlibrary.com/.
To donate to the Springtown Lions Club, email [email protected].
Latest Stories
- Jeff Prince
- Updated
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.