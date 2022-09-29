The city of Springtown will celebrate National Night Out next week.
National Night Out is an annual event that occurs across the U.S. and is meant to build community by bringing police and residents together. The event is aimed at promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood fellowship so that neighborhoods can be safer and have more caring places to live, according to the National Night Out website.
“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” the National Night Out website states. “Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”
This year’s National Night Out in Springtown will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Springtown Park’s Newby Pavilion, which is behind Wells Fargo. Hamburgers, hot dogs and pizza are expected to be served at the event, Springtown Director of Administrative Services Christina Derr said. National Night Out will also include a snow cone truck, disc jockey, a raffle, activity stations and bounce houses.
Latest Stories
- Jeff Prince
-
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.