Springtown overdose awareness group “We ARE our brothers keeper” is collecting food to hand out to local families in need ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The deadline to donate food for the second annual Baskets of Love Thanksgiving Food Drive is Nov. 21. Donations – which can include hams, turkeys, pies, vegetables and potatoes – can be dropped off at The Nutrition Lodge, Springtown Floors and Springtown High School. Thanksgiving is Nov. 24.

[email protected]