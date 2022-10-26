Springtown overdose awareness group “We ARE our brothers keeper” is collecting food to hand out to local families in need ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The deadline to donate food for the second annual Baskets of Love Thanksgiving Food Drive is Nov. 21. Donations – which can include hams, turkeys, pies, vegetables and potatoes – can be dropped off at The Nutrition Lodge, Springtown Floors and Springtown High School. Thanksgiving is Nov. 24.
“We ARE our brothers keeper” founder Jessica Castro said she’s gotten a good response from the community so far. She has received donations and people have contacted her to get more information about donating.
The group gave away about 25 meal baskets last year, and Castro expects that the need this year will be doubled.
“We’re really hoping to get a lot of donations,” she said.
Castro decided to continue the Baskets of Love for a second year after seeing how beneficial they were last year.
“I really, last year, was thinking that we just want to help a little bit, and it was such a need that we just decided this year we still need to help,” she said.
This year, the food drive has the help of Springtown High School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter. Castro said the FCCLA students did a project previously related to the overdose awareness group and are partnering with multiple “We ARE our brothers keeper” activities.
“They’re pairing up with us to do the donations for the baskets. They’re going to help with the next cleanup day that we have. A lot of different activities that we’re doing the school is going to be a part of, so we’re super excited for that,” Castro said.
Those in need of holiday food can contact Castro about getting a basket. For more information about the food drive, call 817-629-6129
