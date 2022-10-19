Another Springtown residential subdivision is working its way toward construction after last week’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
The P&Z approved a final plat for the Covenant Springs subdivision, which is one of two subdivisions by the same developer located near Smith Road and Springfield Road. The zoning and preliminary plats for both subdivisions was approved by the Springtown City Council in December.
The final plat for the Covenant Springs subdivision was approved in two phases. The final plat for the lots on Springfield Road was approved in April, and last week, the P&Z approved the final plat for the interior lots. The lots – a total of 44 in the subdivision – are a minimum of 15,000 square feet.
As for the second subdivision, Covenant Park, the P&Z approved a final plat in April for 21 lots on Smith Road from the 186-lot subdivision. The final plat for the interior Covenant Park lots hasn’t been approved yet. Springtown Administrative Services Director Christina Derr said the phasing of Covenant Park lots might be similar to the process with Covenant Springs with the internal lots approved at one time.
The developers of the subdivisions have also dedicated public park land near the subdivisions and are expected to install walking trails and soccer fields to the land, Derr said.
Also at the meeting, the P&Z recommended approval of a preliminary plat of Phase 3 of the Sandlin Hills Estates subdivision, which was approved in 2019 and 2020, located east of Sandlin Lane and west of the intersection with Young Road in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. The plat included five lots of more than one acre each on Sandlin Lane.
P&Z recommended approval of a replat to combine three multifamily lots into one lot. This property is on a 1.237-acre tract of land north of the intersection of Hilltop Drive and Lake Drive. Derr said the developer can build duplexes, townhomes or apartments on the property, provided the city’s requirements are met. A site plan for a future development on this property would need to be considered by the P&Z.
Both of these recommendations are expected to be considered by city council at a future meeting.
