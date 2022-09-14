Despite neighbors’ concerns, the residential subdivision Boardwalk Estates has completed the final plat process, and the developer is preparing to start construction.
Last week, Springtown Planning and Zoning Commission approved the final plat for the residential subdivision in a unanimous vote.
The city has been working with this applicant for about a year and a half, starting with annexation in spring 2021, Springtown Director of Administrative Services Christina Derr said during the meeting. Last year, the city council approved the zoning and preliminary plat.
When the development came up in a P&Z meeting last year, resident Beth Podell – whose property neighbors the incoming subdivision – attended and talked with the developer Don Sneed after the meeting. She has continued to attend city meetings to voice her concerns about the development, particularly about the clay-like mud she claims is coming onto her property from the new subdivision.
The subdivision will be located on about 24 acres at the northeast corner of Williams-Ward Road and Walnut Creek Drive and is expected to have over 90 lots.
During the past nine months, the city’s consulting engineer Tom Hoover worked on the review of the subdivision’s water, sewer, drainage and street plans, and Hoover has approved the final plat and all relevant plans.
Derr said Boardwalk Estates went through a longer final plat process than usual, with that process usually lasting just a few months on average.
“We’re certainly not going lightly or just glancing over (it). It was an in-depth process between Mr. Sneed’s engineer and our engineer to get to where we’re at today,” Derr said.
At previous city meetings, Podell and another neighbor have voiced concerns about the subdivision regarding the underground springs in the area, drainage issues and sediment discharge. Podell continued to talk about similar issues at last week’s meeting.
Specifically, Podell claims that mud has continued to come onto her property, especially the driveway.
“I have to carry my dog food on my head a half mile to get my dogs fed,” Podell said during the meeting.
Podell said she has had difficulty using her driveway for about a year and a half when she claimed the subdivision property was clear cut and orange clay-like mud started coming onto her driveway.
“I would like to be able to get up my drive, I would like for them to keep their orange soil on their land, and I have environmental concerns about this,” Podell said after the meeting.
After the meeting, Podell expressed disappointment by the P&Z’s decision.
Derr did mention during the meeting that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is investigating Boardwalk Estates for issues related to storm water. She said the city attorney advised that state law doesn’t allow the investigation to be considered as part of the final plat decision.
“We are considering the future improvements and are they sufficient from an engineering standpoint, and our engineer says that they are,” Derr said during the meeting.
A TCEQ spokesperson confirmed that two complaints related to Boardwalk Estates were received. Both complaints claim that the construction site discharged sediment. An investigation is ongoing, and the results are pending.
Sneed, the developer, said he put up silt fencing to prevent sediment breaking through to Podell’s property and has been willing to put up more if needed, but was told by an inspector that there weren’t any more breakthrough areas.
“I don’t know what else to do,” Sneed said after the meeting. “Trust me, I’m willing to do whatever they want me to do, but I cannot help that she’s mad because there’s houses going in next door.”
Sneed also said that his crew will install an underground storm drain that will replace the temporary culvert to handle water. He said he would like to start construction on the subdivision in a few weeks.
To Podell’s concerns about the underground springs, Derr said because there are springs in the area, building on springs is not unusual. She said during the meeting that safeguards are in place to ensure that it is safe to build upon the springs.
“That in itself is not a disqualifier to construct the subdivision. We take the appropriate review and safety checks to make sure that it is being done correctly,” Derr said.
After the meeting, Derr said the city staff is doing what it can to address Podell’s concerns as well as the concerns of fellow neighbors.
“I understand their concerns. I witnessed some of the things that were going on myself. We’re doing what we can within our authority to address it,” she said. “We are also asking for help from other agencies that have more authority to address it.”
When construction starts, Derr said the city will have more enforcement power over the development and can stop construction if needed.
“By moving them to the construction stage, it actually expands our ability to address some of these problems,” she said.
