Springtown Public Library’s book sale Dec. 3
Courtesy Photo

The Springtown Public Library is planning to host its 2022 Fall Book Sale – which benefits the library’s children’s programming – next month.

The book sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Courthouse Annex building, which is next to Springtown City Hall, at 200 N. Main St.

[email protected]