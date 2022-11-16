Springtown Public Library’s book sale Dec. 3

The Springtown Public Library is planning to host its 2022 Fall Book Sale – which benefits the library’s children’s programming – next month.
The book sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Courthouse Annex building, which is next to Springtown City Hall, at 200 N. Main St.
Books, audiobooks and DVDs will be sold at the event, and prices range from 50 cents to $1 for each item or $5 for a bag of items, Library Director Andie D’Avignon said. Only payments by cash or check will be accepted; credit or debit payments won’t be accepted.
D’Avignon said the proceeds from the book sale will support the library’s programs for children, including summer events and the summer reading challenge. About $500 was raised from last year’s book sale, and the library director hopes to make $800 to $1,000 from this year's sale.
This year’s book sale is scheduled for the weekend in between two other city events – the Christmas parade and tree lighting on Nov. 27 and the Old-Fashioned Christmas festival on Dec. 10.
This is a change from last year’s book sale, which was scheduled on the same day as Old-Fashioned Christmas in an effort to garner more interest in the sale, D’Avignon said. Last year’s book sale occurred while part of Farm-to-Market Road 51 was still closed for construction, and it was the first book sale the library had since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
“Normally we don’t have them on the same day; we don’t want anyone to have to split their focus from one or the other,” D’Avignon said. “Now that people can drive on 51 again, we are hoping to have a much bigger turnout this year.”
The library is also hosting its “Food for Fines” canned food drive until the end of November. Library patrons can bring in canned food to pay off up to $20 in library fines. Every can of food donated pays for $1 of fines. The cans must be labeled and in good condition.
