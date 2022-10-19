Motorists, beware: A wave of cyclists is expected to be riding around Springtown and Parker County on Oct. 29 for the 13th annual All American Bicycle Rally, nicknamed the Bicycle Boo Ride.
Dr. Robert Moss, who coordinates the rally, hopes that wave of cyclists will amount to more than 200 riders. The rally had about 200 participants last year, and he wants this year to be even bigger.
“We’re shooting for 250 this year,” Moss said.
In addition to a higher turnout, Moss said he is also hoping for good weather on the day of the ride. The bike rally will happen rain or shine.
Ahead of last year’s bike rally, Moss said motorists should be aware of the bike ride and make sure to give cyclists plenty of space on the road.
The process to organize the bike rally takes about six months in advance to contact sponsors and distribute information about the rally to riding groups, Moss said. The last six weeks have involved coordinating with volunteers and rest stops, among other tasks.
“To watch the riders come in, the parking lot fill up with all the cars of people that are pre-registered or people that are showing up the day-of to register, watching them all line up while we have a prayer and the National Anthem before we send them off – it’s a cool feeling to see everybody to kind of gather and know that you had a part in that,” he said.
Registration is slated to begin at 7 a.m. at Springtown High School, and the ride starts at 8:30 a.m. Cyclists can choose between the six-mile route, the 24-mile route, the 52-mile route or the 72- mile route.
Riders can register early and pay $35, or pay $45 for registration the day-of, Springtown Area Chamber Executive Director Amy Walker said. Online registration is available by visiting bikereg.com/56280.
The proceeds of the bike rally benefit the chamber of commerce’s general fund, which is used for chamber needs and funding student scholarships. In addition to funds, the bike rally brings in mostly non-local riders – some coming to Springtown from as far as Houston, Walker said.
“They’re coming to see our Parker County and our community, so I think it’s just a big kind of a marketing tool for where we are,” she said.
Typically, the riders will spend the rest of their day after the ride in Springtown eating at restaurants and checking out the local community, Walker said.
“I think it has a good impact,” she said when asked how the bike rally affects local businesses.
Riders – divided into categories for men and women – can earn first-, second- and third-place prizes from riding on the 24-, 52- and 72- mile routes, Moss said. Riders can also win for having the fastest cumulative time over specific hilltop peaks. Prizes include gift cards for Richardson Bike Mart, Mad Duck Cyclery in Roanoke as well as Skratch nutritional products. In addition to prizes, the first 250 riders will receive a hat.
The bike ride also includes a rest-stop competition among the seven rest stops for categories like best decoration or best food, Walker said. The rest stops will be manned by Hilltop Family Church, the city of Springtown, Legacy Church, United Country Real Estate, Weichert Realtors, Pinnacle Bank and Brookshire’s.
