Motorists, beware: A wave of cyclists is expected to be riding around Springtown and Parker County on Oct. 29 for the 13th annual All American Bicycle Rally, nicknamed the Bicycle Boo Ride.

Dr. Robert Moss, who coordinates the rally, hopes that wave of cyclists will amount to more than 200 riders. The rally had about 200 participants last year, and he wants this year to be even bigger.

