A lifelong Springtown resident from a multi-generational Springtown family, Mike Dodd is well-known around town.
Many know the 75-year-old retired in 2000 as a lieutenant with the Fort Worth Police Department after serving that city’s residents for more than 28 years.
But his life of service began not long after he graduated Springtown High School in 1965 when – knowing he’d soon be drafted to fight in Vietnam – he decided to enlist in the U.S. Marines.
When he arrived back home that day in 1966, his draft notice was in the mailbox.
ONLY THE GOOD STUFF
Like so many veterans, Dodd is hesitant to talk about the combat he experienced or any of the darker aspects of the Vietnam War.
“I’m still here, still kicking. So we’ll just talk about the good stuff,” he said.
A natural storyteller, Dodd spoke about the highlights of his two years in the Marines, grazing over the “bad stuff” – such as eating a popsicle laced with crushed glass, getting “blown up,” and being shot twice in one day – and focusing instead on the “good stuff.”
THE LUSH, TROPICAL ROAD TO VIETNAM
Shortly after his graduation from boot camp, while awaiting orders, Dodd and several people from his unit were just hanging around one day when the drill instructor came in and asked him pointedly, “Who do you know?”
Confused, Dodd stammered that he didn’t know anyone and asked the instructor why he would ask such a question.
“Well, you’re going to Hawaii,” the instructor said.
He went happily and spent about nine months at Kaneohe Marine Corps Base on the opposite side of Oahu from Waikiki. He refers to the location as the Jurassic Park side of the island, remarking that the big gates where the animals went in and out in the movies are still there – he got to see them from a helicopter when he visited Hawaii a few years ago.
While at Kaneohe, Dodd was sent to NCO (Non-Commissioned Officer) school, where he graduated second in his class and was subsequently promoted to the rank of corporal.
“They were really short of NCOs at the time, and one morning during roll call, they asked for volunteers to go to Vietnam. Well, a bunch of us idiots stuck our hands up in the air,” Dodd laughed. “They tried to talk us out of it for a few days. Even the colonel told me I could spend my entire enlistment in Hawaii and never leave. But we went.”
Their safe arrival at the big, old building meant they were now members of Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marines, 1st Marines Division, or the “111.”
THE PURPLE HEARTS
Hanging on the wall in Mike Dodd’s office at his home in Springtown are the citations for two Purple Hearts. The first was awarded on Feb. 2, 1968, during the Battle of Hue (pronounced “Whay”) at the beginning of the Tet Offensive. The second came just six weeks later on March 15, 1968, as the Tet Offensive continued to rage in Vietnam.
Near the end of January 1968, Dodd and his unit of seven other men were sent to the city of Hue on the banks of the Huong (“Perfume”) River to guard a refueling depot being built by Navy Seabees. The assignment was considered a reward because an agreement between the North and South Vietnamese that Hue – the historic imperial capitol of ancient Annam, which is what Vietnam was called during the Tang dynasty until 866 A.D. – would be a neutral zone with no fighting. Dodd and his men would be safe while they were there.
Dodd’s unit set up in a floored tent near the huge fuel storage tank. Two barges were moved to one side of the depot, and the men could see across the Huong River from their vantage point. Two patrol boats with the call sign “Pistol Pete” came by shortly after they arrived to ask what supplies were needed, and they returned with ammunition; Claymore mines; C-4; a case of large, flash-frozen Christmas grapefruits; and a very large bottle of whiskey.
That first night, the unit heard shooting in the distance, but didn’t think much of it. When a Navy man and three additional Marines arrived the next day, they learned the shooting was likely a celebration of Tet, the Lunar New Year. Still, they decided to move out of the tent, which now had bullet holes in it.
Dodd and the Navy man decided to inspect the tank and discovered it was almost entirely full of fuel. Dodd felt they should leave two valves (or caps) open in case the tank was ignited by gunfire. He thought that would make an ensuing explosion go upward rather than outward; the Navy man agreed it was a fine idea.
Then the Navy man, looking through binoculars, said “Look! The South Vietnamese are coming.” Dodd grabbed the binoculars and immediately recognized the pith helmets worn by the North Vietnamese Army.
“That night, things got real interesting. Things were happening everywhere. One of my guys was shot through his hand during three days of lots of shooting. There were 13 of us in total, and the entire North Vietnamese Army,” Dodd explained. “They wanted the Citadel, and there were thousands of them. You’d hear a ‘ping!’ and a bullet would bounce off that tank. Sometime about 1:30 or 2 a.m., a guy runs up with an RPG and shot it right near the top of the tank. It blew straight up, but the force of the blast got all of us.
“I look around and all my guys were in the water – I told them to get back up on land with me, and I was able to get hold of Pistol Pete, who said they were coming to get us. We got on the farthest barge where they picked us up,” Dodd continued. “Those fiberglass boats were all shot up, and the commander’s neck was full of fiberglass shards – he could barely talk. But those two Navy patrol boats unloaded on the North Vietnamese. Then they called in two Phantom jets. We watched them coming down the river and they finished what the Navy boats started.
“They took us out to an island and that’s when they figured out some of us were injured in the fuel tank blast,” Dodd said. “I had shrapnel in my eye and my arm, so they sent me to the hospital to have it removed. Then they put a green bandage on me and shipped me back out.”
Dodd’s second Purple Heart was a little more hard-earned. It’s also harder for him to talk about.
On March 15, 1968, his unit went in to help another unit that had been ambushed, leaving everyone in the unit either dead or injured. As Dodd crept through the brush looking for the enemy, he locked eyes with a Marine he’d been stationed with in Hawaii who was fondly called “Kahuna.”
“I motioned for him not to come toward me, but he did, and was instantly shot in both knees. I threw everything down and started toward him. My plan was to drag him out by his flak jacket, but I was shot in the thigh before I could get to him,” Dodd said.
A Marine machine gunner named Barecky from another unit picked up Dodd’s machine gun and helmet. A medical corpsman, Doc Malone, cut through the back of Dodd’s pants to look at the gunshot and said, “You’re lucky – it’s only about this big,” showing Dodd a circle with his fingers about the size of a quarter. Dodd was bandaged up and given a shot of morphine.
But Dodd soon noticed blood continuing to pour out the front of his trousers.
“Doc, something’s not right.”
So Doc Malone cut through the front of Dodd’s pants. The wound on the front of his leg was the size of a grapefruit. Another bandage, another shot of morphine.
“I‘m not sure that second shot of morphine was a good idea because I went back up the hill, trying to figure out where that sniper was,” Dodd said. “I was standing behind some banana trees when I saw him. I turned to tell Barecky I thought I could see the sniper and BAM! The sniper shot me just about through the same place as the first shot.”
When Barecky came to pick him up, Dodd told him, “I quit – they’re trying to kill us.”
Later that night, after both had undergone surgery, Dodd saw Kahuna again, with casts on both legs. The colonel came to see them both, placed Purple Heart medals on their pillows and took pictures. Dodd never got a copy.
THE LONG ROAD HOME
Both Dodd and Kahuna were taken by helicopter to Phu Bai Combat Base for surgery. After medical treatment, he eventually landed in Corpus Christi, where he stayed three months.
Then on June 16, some military officials discovered his enlistment had expired two days earlier, and he was promptly discharged from the Marines – backdated to June 14, 1968.
THOUGHTS 50 YEARS LATER
“I’m happy,” Dodd says simply, as his devoted wife Cathy reminds him it’s time to refill the medication in a PICC line that delivers antibiotics to his heart 24/7.
“Like I said, I’m still kicking. Not one man in my unit was ever killed. And I learned a lot,” he says.
Having endured some 30 surgeries in recent years, Dodd is currently improving at home after a particularly bad run of medical problems this summer. But his faith, optimism and sense of humor remain intact.
However, Dodd doesn’t think his experience is worthy of a story. Instead, he believes a better story would be about the nurses – not just those who served in Vietnam or even in the World Wars, but all nurses, everywhere. After all the time he’s spent in hospitals since 1968, Dodd says he’s only ever had one bad nurse.
“She was just having a bad day,” the retired police lieutenant and Marine veteran says, smiling.
